Janmashtami 2022: Keep yourself hydrated when fasting with these 4 refreshing drinks

In India, Janmashtami or Gokulashtami are the names for the auspicious day of Lord Krishna's birthday. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is the supreme deity Vishnu's eighth incarnation. Lord Krishna's devotees celebrate this day with great joy and happiness. On August 19th of this year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed.

This Hindu festival will be celebrated in various and unique ways around the country, from decorations to rituals. For those who are fasting on Janmashtami, this means that they must go without eating for a full 24 hours. Long-term fasting can cause dehydration. Here are some options for refreshing drinks to keep you hydrated throughout the Janmashtami festivities.

Aam Panna

Raw green mangoes are used to make the special beverage known as aam panna. The pulp from the boiled mangoes is blended with sugar and seasonings. When you are fasting, the sweet and sour beverage works wonders to treat dehydration, prevent inflammation, and lower body heat.

Banana/Strawberry smoothie

This Janmashtami, sip on a cold fruit smoothie to boost your day and keep you in good health. Smoothies make a substantial breakfast choice because they are simple to make. The chilled fruit recipe is rich and a great replacement for breakfast foods.

Carrot Juice

One of the most nutrient-dense vegetables is the carrot. The vegetable's crispy texture is due to its abundance of vitamins and minerals that are healthy for the skin and body. Carrots can help prevent diseases like cancer, ageing, heart disease, and more. Additionally, drinking carrot juice will keep you hydrated during Janmashtami.

Pomegranate Juice

Another fantastic beverage choice is lemon-pomegranate juice. For cardiac sufferers, pomegranate juice with lemon is a healthy appetiser. When you are fasting, it has a rejuvenating impact.