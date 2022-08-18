Janmashtami 2022: Lord Krishna to shower blessings on these four zodiac signs, know if yours is one of them

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 | Photo: PTI

The preparations for Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 are going on in full swing across the country. This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 18th and 19th which is considered the birthday of Lord Krishna. According to the legends, Lord Shri Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Krishna was born in the month of Bhadrapada on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Rohini Nakshatra.

There are 12 zodiac signs in astrology. According to astrological beliefs, some of the 12 zodiac signs have the special grace of Lord Shri Krishna. There are 4 zodiac signs that have the special grace of Lord Laddu Gopal.

Let’s have a look at them:

Taurus

According to astrological beliefs, Taurus is dear to Lord Krishna. Lord Krishna has special grace on the people of this zodiac. By the grace of Lord Krishna, these people get success and fortune in their work. Therefore, the people of the Taurus zodiac should keep worshipping Lord Krishna.

Cancer

Lord Krishna also remains kind to the people of the Cancer zodiac. These people get success in every task. According to religious beliefs, people of this zodiac are blessed by Lord Krishna to attain salvation after death. The people of the Cancer zodiac should regularly worship Lord Shri Krishna and Radha Rani.

Libra

According to astrological theories, the people of the Libra zodiac have the special grace of Lord Krishna. They get all kinds of happiness in life. By the grace of Lord Krishna, the people of the Libra zodiac get respect. The people of the Libra zodiac should always keep chanting the glories of Lord Krishna.

Leo

Due to Lord Shri Krishna's special mercy, people who come under this zodiac are extremely blessed. People of this zodiac are also very hardworking nature. By the grace of Lord Krishna, these people definitely get the fruits of their hard work. The people of the Leo zodiac should keep meditating on Lord Krishna.

