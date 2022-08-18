Search icon
Janmashtami 2022: When is Krishna Janmashtami - August 18 or 19? Know here

Check here the exact date to follow Krishna Janmashtami fast this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:14 AM IST

Krishna Janmashtami 2022| Photo: PTI

With Krishna Janmashtami around the corner there is confusion about the exact date of the festival. The Drik Panchang says that this year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on both days as Ashtami Tithi will be starting on 18th August and it will end on August 19.  While astrologers claim that the fast will be observed on August 19. 

Krishna Janmashtami: Date and time

  • Ashtami Tithi begins on August 18, 2022, at 09.20 pm
  • Ashtami Tithi ends on August 19, 2022, at 10:59 pm

Janmashtami 2022 : Dos and Don'ts of fasting

  • Offer food and water to the needful
  • Eat food like sabudana papad, khichdi and fresh or dried fruits will help in keeping the body energised for those keeping a fast
  • It is advisable to avoid food prepared with onions or garlic on this day
  • Don't have non-vegetarian food on Janmashtami as a majority of Hindu festivals are observed with the consumption of vegetarian food and fruits. 

