Janmashtami 2022: When is Krishna Janmashtami - August 18 or 19? Know here

Krishna Janmashtami 2022| Photo: PTI

With Krishna Janmashtami around the corner there is confusion about the exact date of the festival. The Drik Panchang says that this year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on both days as Ashtami Tithi will be starting on 18th August and it will end on August 19. While astrologers claim that the fast will be observed on August 19.

Krishna Janmashtami: Date and time

Ashtami Tithi begins on August 18, 2022, at 09.20 pm

Ashtami Tithi ends on August 19, 2022, at 10:59 pm

Janmashtami 2022 : Dos and Don'ts of fasting

Offer food and water to the needful

Eat food like sabudana papad, khichdi and fresh or dried fruits will help in keeping the body energised for those keeping a fast

It is advisable to avoid food prepared with onions or garlic on this day

Don't have non-vegetarian food on Janmashtami as a majority of Hindu festivals are observed with the consumption of vegetarian food and fruits.

Read: Janmashtami 2022: Keep yourself hydrated when fasting with these 4 refreshing drinks