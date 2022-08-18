Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Janmashtami 2022: How old would be Lord Krishna? This priest has a theory

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Ashtami Tithi will start on August 18th night and end on August 19th, 2022, so both days will be celebrated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Janmashtami 2022: How old would be Lord Krishna? This priest has a theory
Krishna Janmashtami 2022

This year, in certain locations, Janmashtami will fall on August 18th and 19th. However, the ISKCON temples of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka will also have celebrations on the 19th. Even astrologers' math is at its most accurate on the 19th. Therefore, the 19th of August will be the day much of North India celebrates Krishna Janmotsav.

Also, READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival

As the Ashtami date will not remain constant throughout the day on August 18th, this year's Janmashtami celebrations have been clouded in mystery. Instead, it will begin at around 9:30 p.m. On the other hand, on the 19th, it will be there from morning till night. According to Udaya Tithi custom, most temples will have their festivities on April 19.

Shri Krishna's 5249th birthday

According to Dr. Ganesh Mishra, a famous astrologer in the Indian city of Puri, Shri Krishna was born on the Ashtami Tithi, in Muhurta. That's why the celebration of Krishna's birthday starts at midnight. The time range for this Muhurta is between 12:05 am to 12:45 am. This year's celebration is more remarkable because of the constellations' alignment. There is consensus among the learned people of Banaras, Puri, and Tirupati that today is the 5249th anniversary of Lord Krishna's birth.

Janmashtami Yogas

On August 19, the Raja Yogas Kuldeepak, Bharati, Harsh, and Satkirti would form, along with the more fortunate Mahalakshmi, Budhaditya, Dhruva, and Chhatra. Thus, these eight yogas that are celebrated on Janmashtami do not constitute the Mahasanyog that emerged throughout the previous 400 years. Praise in these yogas will lead to more virtue in the world.

Muhoort

Krishna's birthday is traditionally celebrated late at night. However, some individuals have difficulty engaging in night time religious observances. This allows Krishna to be worshipped continuously throughout the day on Ashtami Tithi, the most auspicious day of the year. Experts have designated favourable Lagna and Choghadiya Muhurta for this purpose, taking the Rahukal into account. There will be five such opportunities for prayer and meditation each day.

Good day for shopping

According to Dr. Mishra, the Moon is in its exalted sign today, together with its buddy planet Mars, who is also in the same zodiac and constellation. As a result, Mahalaxmi Yoga has emerged. This auspicious yoga will benefit investments, trades, and property purchasing and selling.

Tradition of fasting

Fasting is customary during Janmashtami. Puranas say that by worshipping Lord Krishna on this day without eating, three births of sins are erased. Wishes come true. This custom is also healthy. Fasting on Janmashtami boosts metabolism and wellness.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.