Janmashtami 2022: History, significance, shubh muhurat

On Janmashtami devotees put together a list of 56 food items, which is referred to as the 'chappan bhog'

The holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindus all over the world. Janmashtami is also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami among others. This festival is celebrated by followers of Hinduism to mark the birth anniversary of lord Krishna.

Janmashtmi 2022: History

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura at the midnight of Ashtami in the months of August – September. He was born in the dungeons of his uncle because his parents had been imprisoned, his uncle was waiting for the child to be born, so he could kill him. As per Hindu mythology, Krishna's father secretly took him out of the palace and crossed the river Yamuna and handed him over to kind Nanda of Vrindavan to raise him as their own. Krishna, who loved Makhan (butter) and was a prankster, grew up in Vrindavan. Later, he played an important role in Mahabarata.

Janmashtmi 2022: Significance

According to legends, Shri Krishna is one of the most powerful human incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindus across India. On this occasion, special events are organised in the temples of Lord Krishna and devotees pray till midnight to celebrate the birth of God. Some devotees even follow a day-long fast.

Janmashtami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated for two days- on August 18 and 19. Know the date, auspicious time and worship method of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami date - 18th August 2021

Ashtami Tithi starts: 18th August, Thursday at 9:21 pm

Ashtami Tithi ends: 19th August at 10:59 pm

