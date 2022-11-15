Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2022: All about freedom fighter Birsa Munda, his contribution towards tribal community

File Photo

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas or Tribal Pride Day is celebrated on November 15 to honour the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Born in 1875, Birsa Munda led a revolutionary movement against the British and conversion activities in the areas of the Bengal Presidency (today a part of Jharkhand).

The traditional tribal culture was revived because of Brisa Munda's rebellion in the Munda belt of Khunti, Tamar, Sarwada, and Bandgaon. It was Birsa Munda who had coined the slogan "Abua Raj Ete Jana, Maharani Raj Tundu Jana" which translates to "Let the queen’s kingdom end and our kingdom be established".

Birsa Munda died at Ranchi jail, at the young age of 25 while in British custody. But, his contribution to the tribal causes earned him the title of ‘Bhagwan’ or Lord.

For the unversed, it was on November 10, 2021, that the Union Cabinet had declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' marking the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and celebrating his contributions to India's freedom movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2021, also dedicated a museum in Ranchi in memory of Birsa Munda also known as Dharti Aaba. He tweeted, "Like we mark 15th August, 26th January, Gandhi Jayanti, and Sardar Patel Jayanti, we shall mark 15th November, the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This will be a day to celebrate the glorious tribal culture and contribution to national development."

The museum is situated at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi where Birsa Munda had breathed his last. A 25-feet tall statue of the freedom fighter has also been installed at the site.

The museum also highlights other tribal freedom fighters including Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Nilambar-Pitambar, Bhagirath Manjhi, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, and Ganga Narayan Singh.