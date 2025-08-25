Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in custom linen lehenga during Param Sundari promotions in Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a pale linen lehenga by Anavila during Delhi promotions of Param Sundari. Her look perfectly blended tradition with storytelling charm.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is celebrated for her traditional and modern elegance. While promoting her upcoming film, Param Sundari, alongside co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi donned a striking linen lehenga with contemporary style.

The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her outfit, giving fans a closer look at her striking attire. The ensemble was designed by label Anavila and reflected a balance of heritage artistry and comfort.

Janhvi’s lehenga is a storytelling ensemble

Janhvi’s linen skirt and dupatta featured hand-crafted embroidery that depicted elephants walking through dense forests near the backwaters of South India. The narrative was beautifully connected with her role in Param Sundari, making the outfit symbolic as well as stylish.

READ MORE: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic leather co-ord set, defining timeless elegance, SEE PICS

Soothing hues and fine details

The lehenga was in a soft, pale aqua shade that added a calming effect to her overall look. The outfit showcased quiet elegance through carefully embroidered motifs. The blouse's delicate embroidery, structured cuts, and intricate detailing created a balance that reflected Anavila’s design.

Accessories that elevated the look

To complete the ensemble, Janhvi opted gold choker, bracelets, and a waist belt added a regal touch to the lehenga. The kamarbandh, in particular, highlighted her waistline, tying the whole look together with a royal finish.

READ MORE: Before Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari, 5 feel-good rom-coms to binge on OTT

Classic glamour with a modern touch

Janhvi kept her beauty look minimal yet glamorous. Her eyes were softly defined, her lips had a peachy tint, and her skin glowed with natural radiance. She styled her hair in loose waves, letting it fall gracefully around her shoulders. A small bindi adds powerful detail that grounds her appearance in timeless tradition.