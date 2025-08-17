Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic leather co-ord set, defining timeless elegance, SEE PICS

Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks
LIFESTYLE
Janhvi Kapoor impressed fans during Param Sundari promotions in a chic tan leather co-ord set. Her bold yet polished look created waves online.
Janhvi Kapoor, promoting her upcoming film Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, recently served a glamorous look in a stunning leather co-ord set that instantly grabbed attention. Her stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, shared the pictures on Instagram, which are already setting high fashion goals.
Janhvi chose a bold tan leather outfit. The co-ord set included a corset-fitted top and a matching pencil skirt. The top featured a square neckline and pearl accents. The skirt mirrored the detailing of the delicate floral pattern, which gave the outfit a unique texture.
READ: Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'
Janhvi completed her look with brown pointed heels that blended seamlessly with her outfit. For accessories, she opted for a pair of elegant earrings from Beg Borrow Steal Studio and statement rings from Litmus India added just the right amount of sparkle.
Makeup artist Savleen Manchanda kept Janhvi’s makeup glowing and fresh. A soft highlighter added radiance to her face, while a glossy nude lip shade gave her a natural yet sophisticated finish. Her eye makeup featured brown tones with a hint of shimmer that brought a soft contrast to the edgy look.
READ: Param Sundari new release date announced: Amid Saiyaara's massive success, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film will now arrive in theatres on...
Hairstylist Sanky Evrus gave Janhvi voluminous hair with textured waves that framed her face beautifully. The breezy hairstyle added a modern touch, complementing the bold leather co-ord without overpowering it.