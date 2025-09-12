Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled at TIFF in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree that celebrated Indian heritage with jamevar, chiffon, and Kashmiri embroidery. Paired with vintage layering, bespoke accessories, and heritage jewelry, her look was more than fashion it was a cultural celebration on the global stage.

When Janhvi Kapoor steps onto a red carpet, it is never just about fashion; it is about storytelling. At the Toronto International Film Festival, the cameras didn’t merely capture her presence; they celebrated it. Dressed in a creation by the celebrated designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Janhvi embodied a perfect balance of Indian heritage and contemporary glamour.

A saree that carries stories

Her outfit was more than couture; it was culture woven in threads. The saree featured a jamevar collection crafted in pure chiffon, adorned with silk thread embroidery and delicate floral motifs inspired by Kashmiri artistry. Every detail paid homage to India’s rich textile traditions. Complementing the drape was a backless, hand-embroidered blouse that amplified the traditional aesthetics with modern sensuality.

Heritage with a vintage twist

What made her look truly unforgettable was the thoughtful layering of heritage pieces. Janhvi paired the saree with a jamevar jacket from the 1980s, a vintage treasure that Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla lovingly upcycled and re-embroidered. The ensemble also featured a jamevar shawl edged with handmade silk tassels, flowing gracefully with every step and adding depth to the narrative of history stitched into her attire.

Accessories that whisper elegance

Instead of overshadowing the look, her accessories added subtle hints of charm. She carried a custom heritage bag by Meera Mahadevia, paired with hand-embroidered shoes by Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla. Her jewellery was equally thoughtful: a bespoke “chabi ka gucha” by Apala and traditional Amrapali bangles, each piece enriching her style while honouring craftsmanship.

More than a fashion and cultural celebration

As Janhvi Kapoor walked the TIFF red carpet, her look became more than a fashion statement. It felt like a celebration of Indian heritage, a tapestry of stories, culture, and history presented on a global stage. She proved that she is not just a Bollywood star but a true fashion icon, one who knows how to weave tradition into modern glamour.

In that moment, Janhvi didn’t just represent herself; she carried the timeless elegance of India for the world to see.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet for her film Homebound premiere