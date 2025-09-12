Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, and its benefits

BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...

Shah Rukh Khan once expressed regret at replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from THIS film, said it was 'collective decision of...', movie earned Rs...

Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar defends brother Awez after cheating allegations by Baseer Ali, says 'waise bhi koi doodh ka dhula...'

Heading to Central Delhi? Check Traffic restrictions near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for September 12

Altcoins outpace bitcoin as dominance drops

Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof, fleeing the scene; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your w

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

ALERT: India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled at TIFF in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree that celebrated Indian heritage with jamevar, chiffon, and Kashmiri embroidery. Paired with vintage layering, bespoke accessories, and heritage jewelry, her look was more than fashion it was a cultural celebration on the global stage.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When Janhvi Kapoor steps onto a red carpet, it is never just about fashion; it is about storytelling. At the Toronto International Film Festival, the cameras didn’t merely capture her presence; they celebrated it. Dressed in a creation by the celebrated designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Janhvi embodied a perfect balance of Indian heritage and contemporary glamour.

A saree that carries stories

Untitled-design-77

Her outfit was more than couture; it was culture woven in threads. The saree featured a jamevar collection crafted in pure chiffon, adorned with silk thread embroidery and delicate floral motifs inspired by Kashmiri artistry. Every detail paid homage to India’s rich textile traditions. Complementing the drape was a backless, hand-embroidered blouse that amplified the traditional aesthetics with modern sensuality.

Heritage with a vintage twist

What made her look truly unforgettable was the thoughtful layering of heritage pieces. Janhvi paired the saree with a jamevar jacket from the 1980s, a vintage treasure that Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla lovingly upcycled and re-embroidered. The ensemble also featured a jamevar shawl edged with handmade silk tassels, flowing gracefully with every step and adding depth to the narrative of history stitched into her attire.

Accessories that whisper elegance

Untitled-design-78

Instead of overshadowing the look, her accessories added subtle hints of charm. She carried a custom heritage bag by Meera Mahadevia, paired with hand-embroidered shoes by Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla. Her jewellery was equally thoughtful: a bespoke “chabi ka gucha” by Apala and traditional Amrapali bangles, each piece enriching her style while honouring craftsmanship.

More than a fashion and cultural celebration

As Janhvi Kapoor walked the TIFF red carpet, her look became more than a fashion statement. It felt like a celebration of Indian heritage, a tapestry of stories, culture, and history presented on a global stage. She proved that she is not just a Bollywood star but a true fashion icon, one who knows how to weave tradition into modern glamour.

In that moment, Janhvi didn’t just represent herself; she carried the timeless elegance of India for the world to see.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet for her film Homebound premiere

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates revealed
Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machine
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machin
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu, reveals if actress still feels for him: 'She geniunely loves..'
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu
Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple home-cooked meals, more for toned body
Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple meals, more
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE