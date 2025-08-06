Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'

Janhvi stunned in several bridal looks in the latest video, but a few truly caught everyone's attention.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta unveiled her second bridal collection featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the muse. The designer shared an impeccable video of the actress as the bold and beautiful bride, posing in a sange of stunning outfits from the new collection ‘Sabr Shukr Sukoon’. Last year, Kapoor Kapoor turned heads as the face of Masaba's bridal campaign.

All about Janhvi Kapoor's bridal look:

On August 6, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor appeared in a video released by House of Masaba, wearing multiple bridal outfits from Masaba's latest collection.

''Introducing Janhvi Kapoor as The Masaba Bride. The collection is crafted for the bride who defines her own path. Patience, gratitude and inner peace guide every silhouette. For the bride who knows who she is and chooses how she shows up. Available to preview at House of Masaba’s Bridal Flagship stores, the caption on the post reads.''

Janhvi stunned in several bridal looks in the latest video, but a few truly caught everyone's attention -- from a deep rust lehenga, sindoori red lehenga, headpiece, to ivory lehenga.

Have a look here:

Internet's reactions

One user wrote, ''This is a better choice for the bride!!!''

Another user said, ''That headpiece.''

A third user commented, ''Had a flashback of Kareena in Masaba bridal. She was above all.''

Another user wrote, ''So beautiful! So wholesome.''

A fifth user said, ''She recalled Sridevi ji . . . Legendary eyes.''

Another user wrote, ''STUNNINGGGG, LOVED EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS COLLECTION!!!!''

