Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...

'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...: 'Wound on our soul'

BCCI plans roadmap for 2027 ODI World Cup; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's roles to be decided

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...

Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'

This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..

At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financi

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will sh

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders de

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox

5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets

5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'

Janhvi stunned in several bridal looks in the latest video, but a few truly caught everyone's attention.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'

TRENDING NOW

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta unveiled her second bridal collection featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the muse. The designer shared an impeccable video of the actress as the bold and beautiful bride, posing in a sange of stunning outfits from the new collection ‘Sabr Shukr Sukoon’. Last year, Kapoor Kapoor turned heads as the face of Masaba's bridal campaign. 

All about Janhvi Kapoor's bridal look:

On August 6, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor appeared in a video released by House of Masaba, wearing multiple bridal outfits from Masaba's latest collection.

''Introducing Janhvi Kapoor as The Masaba Bride. The collection is crafted for the bride who defines her own path. Patience, gratitude and inner peace guide every silhouette. For the bride who knows who she is and chooses how she shows up. Available to preview at House of Masaba’s Bridal Flagship stores, the caption on the post reads.'' 

Janhvi stunned in several bridal looks in the latest video, but a few truly caught everyone's attention -- from a deep rust lehenga, sindoori red lehenga, headpiece, to ivory lehenga. 

Have a look here: 

 

 

Internet's reactions

One user wrote, ''This is a better choice for the bride!!!''

Another user said, ''That headpiece.''

A third user commented, ''Had a flashback of Kareena in Masaba bridal. She was above all.''

Another user wrote, ''So beautiful! So wholesome.''

A fifth user said, ''She recalled Sridevi ji . . . Legendary eyes.''

Another user wrote, ''STUNNINGGGG, LOVED EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS COLLECTION!!!!''

Also read: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
    Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan
    Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans
    Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan?
    Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals
    Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight at WCL finals
    Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying per month
    Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying
    Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'
    Farhan Akhtar on Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…
    Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious
    Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people
    Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox
    5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
    5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
    Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away
    Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
    6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE