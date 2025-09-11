Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet for her film Homebound premiere

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend

Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir ahead of Australia series

Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas

8th Pay Commission update: Centre to constitute new commission soon, OPS on agenda; check details

Drinking beer could make you more attractive to mosquitoes, here's why

'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting

Asia Cup 2025: Ex-Pakistan captain slams India for killing marquee clash hype, says 'surprised to know they...'

Will Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam get bail from Supreme Court in 2020 Delhi riots case?

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date

Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir ahead of Australia series

Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet for her film Homebound premiere

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) in a custom black-and-white Miu Miu gown, pairing timeless design with minimal jewellery.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet for her film Homebound premiere
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved why she is one of the most stylish young stars in Bollywood. The actress recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of her film Homebound, and her appearance quickly became the talk of the red carpet. 

A closer look at her look

Janhvi's gown was designed with a pristine white base decorated with delicate black motifs, giving it a polka-dotted effect. The gown flowed gracefully with soft pleats running throughout its length. Her neckline was designed as a one-shoulder cut, which added a sculpted, modern touch to an otherwise classic design. 

Thoughtful accessories

Untitled-design-1

Instead of overloading the look with heavy jewellery. The brooch, from Golecha’s Jewels on her dress and statement earrings. Together, they worked like small yet powerful details, elevating her look with grace and uniqueness.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in custom linen lehenga during Param Sundari promotions in Delhi

Makeup

Janhvi’s makeup artist, Savleen Manchanda, gave her a glowing base that looked fresh and dewy. Her cheeks had a soft flush, her lips carried a muted pink shade, and her eyes were accentuated with defined eyeliner.

Hair with a vintage twist

Untitled-design-2

Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo added the finishing touch by giving Janhvi’s hair a classic retro vibe. This vintage-inspired hairstyle matched the elegance of the gown, bringing the whole ensemble together.

A look to remember

Janhvi Kapoor’s TIFF look combined timeless design with thoughtful styling. The balance of black and white, paired with minimal jewellery, soft glam, and vintage-inspired hair, made her appearance truly unforgettable.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor drapes traditional Paithani saree, honouring 2,000-year-old timeless legacy

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India...
Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits
Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security
Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are...
Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman, Shah Rukh...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE