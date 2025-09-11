Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet for her film Homebound premiere

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...
LIFESTYLE
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) in a custom black-and-white Miu Miu gown, pairing timeless design with minimal jewellery.
Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved why she is one of the most stylish young stars in Bollywood. The actress recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of her film Homebound, and her appearance quickly became the talk of the red carpet.
Janhvi's gown was designed with a pristine white base decorated with delicate black motifs, giving it a polka-dotted effect. The gown flowed gracefully with soft pleats running throughout its length. Her neckline was designed as a one-shoulder cut, which added a sculpted, modern touch to an otherwise classic design.
Instead of overloading the look with heavy jewellery. The brooch, from Golecha’s Jewels on her dress and statement earrings. Together, they worked like small yet powerful details, elevating her look with grace and uniqueness.
Janhvi’s makeup artist, Savleen Manchanda, gave her a glowing base that looked fresh and dewy. Her cheeks had a soft flush, her lips carried a muted pink shade, and her eyes were accentuated with defined eyeliner.
Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo added the finishing touch by giving Janhvi’s hair a classic retro vibe. This vintage-inspired hairstyle matched the elegance of the gown, bringing the whole ensemble together.
Janhvi Kapoor’s TIFF look combined timeless design with thoughtful styling. The balance of black and white, paired with minimal jewellery, soft glam, and vintage-inspired hair, made her appearance truly unforgettable.
