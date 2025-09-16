Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a blush pink Manish Malhotra ensemble, redefining festive style with pastel elegance. Minimal accessories, soft glam makeup, and timeless detailing make this look the perfect inspiration for weddings, Diwali, and festive celebrations.

When it comes to festive fashion, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to make a statement. The young Bollywood star recently turned heads in a stunning blush pink creation by ace designer Manish Malhotra, and the look is already setting major festive style goals.

The blush pink magic

The soft blush pink outfit blended elegance with modern charm, a signature of Malhotra’s craftsmanship. Adorned with intricate embroidery, delicate sequins, and graceful draping, the ensemble exuded timeless appeal. Janhvi’s styling struck the perfect balance between glamour and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for weddings, Diwali parties, or festive celebrations.

Minimal yet impactful styling

Janhvi kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit shine. With subtle makeup, highlighted by glowing skin and soft pink lips, she enhanced the freshness of the look. The choice of sleek hair and statement earrings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

Why does this look stand out?

Blush pink has emerged as one of the top festive hues, symbolising grace, charm, and subtle femininity. Janhvi’s outfit demonstrates how pastel tones can look just as regal as traditional reds and golds during celebrations. Her look resonates with young fashion enthusiasts who want a mix of modern chic and traditional elegance.

The Manish Malhotra touch

Known for redefining Indian festive and bridal wear, Manish Malhotra once again showcased why he remains Bollywood’s go-to designer. His ability to merge contemporary cuts with traditional craftsmanship makes his designs a timeless investment.

Janhvi Kapoor’s blush pink look is more than just a festive outfit; it’s an inspiration for anyone looking to embrace elegance this season. With its delicate detailing, pastel charm, and effortless styling, this ensemble proves that soft hues can be just as powerful in festive fashion.

