Mother Dairy cuts prices across products; milk, ghee, paneer now more affordable after GST waiver; check revised rates here

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety

Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar's parents in trouble, her father absconds amid kidnapping charges

Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out at her on set: ‘I broke down, called producer...'

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance raises Rs 21000 crore in…, here’s what we know

BAD News for Pakistan: ICC refuses to remove Andy Pycroft from referees panel over handshake row, here's all you need to know

Rs 1320462055500 lawsuit: US President Trump sues The New York Times for defamation and libel, here's why

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a blush pink Manish Malhotra ensemble, redefining festive style with pastel elegance. Minimal accessories, soft glam makeup, and timeless detailing make this look the perfect inspiration for weddings, Diwali, and festive celebrations.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 01:48 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise
    When it comes to festive fashion, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to make a statement. The young Bollywood star recently turned heads in a stunning blush pink creation by ace designer Manish Malhotra, and the look is already setting major festive style goals.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The blush pink magic

    The soft blush pink outfit blended elegance with modern charm, a signature of Malhotra’s craftsmanship. Adorned with intricate embroidery, delicate sequins, and graceful draping, the ensemble exuded timeless appeal. Janhvi’s styling struck the perfect balance between glamour and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for weddings, Diwali parties, or festive celebrations.

    Minimal yet impactful styling

    Janhvi kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit shine. With subtle makeup, highlighted by glowing skin and soft pink lips, she enhanced the freshness of the look. The choice of sleek hair and statement earrings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

    Why does this look stand out?

    Blush pink has emerged as one of the top festive hues, symbolising grace, charm, and subtle femininity. Janhvi’s outfit demonstrates how pastel tones can look just as regal as traditional reds and golds during celebrations. Her look resonates with young fashion enthusiasts who want a mix of modern chic and traditional elegance.

    The Manish Malhotra touch

    Known for redefining Indian festive and bridal wear, Manish Malhotra once again showcased why he remains Bollywood’s go-to designer. His ability to merge contemporary cuts with traditional craftsmanship makes his designs a timeless investment.

    Janhvi Kapoor’s blush pink look is more than just a festive outfit; it’s an inspiration for anyone looking to embrace elegance this season. With its delicate detailing, pastel charm, and effortless styling, this ensemble proves that soft hues can be just as powerful in festive fashion.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
