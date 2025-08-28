Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'

Exclusive | Naveen Kasturia on Salakaar, breaking the stereotype from comedy, facing rejection in film industry: 'There have been times when..'

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down after ugly argument with Abhishek Bajaj for..., calls Gaurav Khanna 'narcissist' due to his...

Who is Danish Malewar? 21-year-old Vidarbha batter outshines skipper Rajat Patidar in Duleep Trophy 2025

Will Asim Munir drag Donald Trump to Balochistan, luring him with rare earth minerals? Will it be another Afghanistan for US?

‘This hurts to watch’: Internet slams new way of eating pani puri with spoon, fork, WATCH viral video

Janhvi Kapoor shares Sridevi’s homemade hair oil secret for healthy, shiny locks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup? Mohammed Shami’s reply goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Janhvi Kapoor shares Sridevi’s homemade hair oil secret for healthy, shiny locks

Janhvi Kapoor swears by her mother Sridevi’s homemade oil that promotes natural hair growth, proving traditional remedies are timeless and effective.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 05:08 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor shares Sridevi’s homemade hair oil secret for healthy, shiny locks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When it comes to hair goals, the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress. Whether styled in a bun or left open, the Param Sundari star’s hair is always voluminous, healthy, and shiny. Recently, Janhvi shared her haircare secret, a homemade oil recipe passed down by her late mother, Sridevi. 

In an interview with Vogue, Janhvi revealed that her mother used to prepare a special hair oil with dried flowers and amla. 'Mom would make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla, and she gave Khushi and me an oil massage every three days,' Janhvi recalled. This traditional practice not only nourished their hair but also kept it healthy and strong over the years.

READ MORE: Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Why oil massages matter

Many people underestimate the importance of oil massages, but this simple habit can transform your hair's health. Massaging your scalp in gentle circular motions increases blood circulation, which helps essential nutrients reach the roots. This not only strengthens the follicles but also promotes hair growth.

Additionally, oil massages provide external nourishment that protects hair from heat damage, styling, and pollution. A good massage also relaxes the mind and reduces stress. 

How to make amla oil at home

To make amla oil at home, blend 3–4 fresh amlas into a thick paste and extract the juice. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a pan, then add the amla juice to it. Allow the mixture to cool, set it aside for at least two days, and then transfer it to a bottle for storage.

READ MORE: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in custom linen lehenga during Param Sundari promotions in Delhi

Massaging this oil into your scalp three times a week helps reduce dandruff, strengthen roots, and give your hair a natural, healthy shine.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'
Alia loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, warns legal action
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event, on ventilator
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event
Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens
Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequ
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state?
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE