Janhvi Kapoor shares Sridevi’s homemade hair oil secret for healthy, shiny locks

LIFESTYLE
Janhvi Kapoor swears by her mother Sridevi’s homemade oil that promotes natural hair growth, proving traditional remedies are timeless and effective.
When it comes to hair goals, the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress. Whether styled in a bun or left open, the Param Sundari star’s hair is always voluminous, healthy, and shiny. Recently, Janhvi shared her haircare secret, a homemade oil recipe passed down by her late mother, Sridevi.
In an interview with Vogue, Janhvi revealed that her mother used to prepare a special hair oil with dried flowers and amla. 'Mom would make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla, and she gave Khushi and me an oil massage every three days,' Janhvi recalled. This traditional practice not only nourished their hair but also kept it healthy and strong over the years.
Many people underestimate the importance of oil massages, but this simple habit can transform your hair's health. Massaging your scalp in gentle circular motions increases blood circulation, which helps essential nutrients reach the roots. This not only strengthens the follicles but also promotes hair growth.
Additionally, oil massages provide external nourishment that protects hair from heat damage, styling, and pollution. A good massage also relaxes the mind and reduces stress.
To make amla oil at home, blend 3–4 fresh amlas into a thick paste and extract the juice. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a pan, then add the amla juice to it. Allow the mixture to cool, set it aside for at least two days, and then transfer it to a bottle for storage.
Massaging this oil into your scalp three times a week helps reduce dandruff, strengthen roots, and give your hair a natural, healthy shine.