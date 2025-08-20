Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Janhvi Kapoor’s skincare combines DIY remedies and natural treatments like fruit masks, almond oil, and steaming. These simple habits keep her skin radiant, hydrated, and healthy.

Janhvi Kapoor often shared her skincare routine, which is simple, consistent, and deeply inspired by her late mother, Sridevi. She swears by age-old natural remedies, homemade masks, and basic habits that keep her skin nourished, glowing, and healthy.

Embracing minimalism in skincare

Janhvi Kapoor follows a minimalist approach in her skincare routine. She drinks plenty of water, removes makeup before bed, and never skips lip balm or sunscreen. She believes true radiance comes from within, supported by healthy habits and a positive mindset.

One of her go-to rituals is facial steaming. Janhvi starts by washing her face with water, then places a towel over her head and steams to open up her pores for about three minutes. This simple step refreshes her skin, helps with deep cleansing, and prepares it for hydration.

DIY masks and natural exfoliants

Janhvi often prepares her favourite hydrating mask with curd, honey, and mashed seasonal fruits such as bananas. This homemade skincare was also a cherished ritual that was passed down by her mother.

To remove dullness and tanning, Janhvi gently rubs half an orange on her face, letting the juice soak in for a brighter, refreshed glow. She also uses sugar to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells.

Almond oil for under-eye care

For eye care, she uses almond oil. Just a few drops help soothe puffiness and hydrate the sensitive area. Rich in vitamins A and E, almond oil nourishes and restores skin naturally.

Post-workout skincare

After workouts, Janhvi gives her skin extra care. She does ice dunking to close pores and reduce puffiness. This cooling trick helps her look refreshed even after intense exercise.

Nighttime routine

Before heading to bed, Janhvi ensures her skin stays hydrated through the night. She uses a blend of rose water and glycerine, which locks in moisture, calms irritation, and keeps her skin soft until morning.