Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'
'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers
Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'
Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?
Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...
Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'
LIFESTYLE
Janhvi Kapoor’s skincare combines DIY remedies and natural treatments like fruit masks, almond oil, and steaming. These simple habits keep her skin radiant, hydrated, and healthy.
Janhvi Kapoor often shared her skincare routine, which is simple, consistent, and deeply inspired by her late mother, Sridevi. She swears by age-old natural remedies, homemade masks, and basic habits that keep her skin nourished, glowing, and healthy.
Janhvi Kapoor follows a minimalist approach in her skincare routine. She drinks plenty of water, removes makeup before bed, and never skips lip balm or sunscreen. She believes true radiance comes from within, supported by healthy habits and a positive mindset.
One of her go-to rituals is facial steaming. Janhvi starts by washing her face with water, then places a towel over her head and steams to open up her pores for about three minutes. This simple step refreshes her skin, helps with deep cleansing, and prepares it for hydration.
Janhvi often prepares her favourite hydrating mask with curd, honey, and mashed seasonal fruits such as bananas. This homemade skincare was also a cherished ritual that was passed down by her mother.
To remove dullness and tanning, Janhvi gently rubs half an orange on her face, letting the juice soak in for a brighter, refreshed glow. She also uses sugar to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells.
Read More: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic leather co-ord set, defining timeless elegance, SEE PICS
For eye care, she uses almond oil. Just a few drops help soothe puffiness and hydrate the sensitive area. Rich in vitamins A and E, almond oil nourishes and restores skin naturally.
After workouts, Janhvi gives her skin extra care. She does ice dunking to close pores and reduce puffiness. This cooling trick helps her look refreshed even after intense exercise.
Before heading to bed, Janhvi ensures her skin stays hydrated through the night. She uses a blend of rose water and glycerine, which locks in moisture, calms irritation, and keeps her skin soft until morning.