Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss

Janhvi Kapoor's Madurai bun butter toast recipe with a unique twist of cream and fruits turns a classic snack into an indulgent treat.

Janhvi Kapoor is well-known for her impressive acting skills and strong presence on social media. Over time, she has become more open about her life, giving her fans a glimpse into her world. Recently, she shared a story on Instagram where she enjoyed Madurai bun toast, a popular South Indian snack that she has given her own unique twist. If you haven't tried this classic toast yet, now is the perfect opportunity to experience Janhvi's inspired version.

Madurai b un b utter t oast r ecipe

This iconic toast is simple, flavorful, and can easily be recreated at home.

Ingredients:

Bun

Butter

Coconut sugar

Milk (3/4 cup)

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor gave a keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha, know its benefits, full recipe here

Method:

To make Madurai bun toast at home, slice the bun in half and spread butter generously on both sides. Sprinkle coconut sugar between the slices and on the top. Heat a pan, add butter and toast the bun on both sides. Once the bread is toasted, pour milk around it and raise the heat. Let the bun soak up the milk, leaving a soft, sweet, and buttery texture.

Janhvi Kapoor’s twist

Janhvi Kapoor took this classic snack to a new level. She topped the buttered bun with fresh cream and chopped fruit. This small addition turns the simple Madurai bun butter toast into a more indulgent and visually appealing snack.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif reveals her GO-TO avocado smoothie recipe for a healthy start