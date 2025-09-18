Janhvi Kapoor gave keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha, know its benefits, full recipe here

Janhvi Kapoor revealed her favourite keto paneer paratha recipe, which is high in protein and nutritional value, making it perfect for breakfast or lunch.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, known to be a big foodie, had surprised her fans by giving a healthy twist to her favourite comfort meal, paneer paratha. During the promotions of her film in The Great Indian Kapil Show, Janhvi had revealed her go-to dish, a keto paneer paratha. She had shared that this hearty, protein-packed meal not only satisfied her cravings but also aligned with her healthier eating.

Janhvi Kapoor’s healthy twist

While chatting on the show, Janhvi revealed her unique recipe for classic paratha. 'I made paneer parathas but followed a healthy recipe. It had keto flour, as in, we used almond or flaxseed flour. Then we cooked the paneer, added it to the flour mixture, and rolled the dough into the flat paratha. We added lots of ghee to it, chopped tiny bits of chillies, and it was done.'

Ingredients for keto paneer paratha

For the Keto Dough

30 grams keto flour (almond or flaxseed)

30 grams whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon of ghee

For the Paneer Stuffing

30 grams paneer, grated

1 green chilli, finely chopped

A few mint leaves, finely chopped

One fourth teaspoon cumin powder (jeera)

Ghee

Method

To make keto paneer parathas, mix keto flour and whole wheat flour, and knead until smooth. Prepare a filling with grated paneer, green chilli, mint, salt and cumin powder. Divide the dough, fill with paneer mixture, seal and roll out. Cook on a medium heat with ghee until golden brown.

