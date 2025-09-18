Janhvi Kapoor gave keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha, know its benefits, full recipe here

Deepika Padukone's 7-hour shoot day demand, increase in fees by..., reimbursement for...; REAL reasons behind her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel revealed
LIFESTYLE
Janhvi Kapoor revealed her favourite keto paneer paratha recipe, which is high in protein and nutritional value, making it perfect for breakfast or lunch.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, known to be a big foodie, had surprised her fans by giving a healthy twist to her favourite comfort meal, paneer paratha. During the promotions of her film in The Great Indian Kapil Show, Janhvi had revealed her go-to dish, a keto paneer paratha. She had shared that this hearty, protein-packed meal not only satisfied her cravings but also aligned with her healthier eating.
While chatting on the show, Janhvi revealed her unique recipe for classic paratha. 'I made paneer parathas but followed a healthy recipe. It had keto flour, as in, we used almond or flaxseed flour. Then we cooked the paneer, added it to the flour mixture, and rolled the dough into the flat paratha. We added lots of ghee to it, chopped tiny bits of chillies, and it was done.'
For the Keto Dough
For the Paneer Stuffing
To make keto paneer parathas, mix keto flour and whole wheat flour, and knead until smooth. Prepare a filling with grated paneer, green chilli, mint, salt and cumin powder. Divide the dough, fill with paneer mixture, seal and roll out. Cook on a medium heat with ghee until golden brown.
