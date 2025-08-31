Janhvi Kapoor drapes traditional Paithani saree, honouring 2,000-year-old timeless legacy

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a Paithani saree with a Muniya border, celebrating Maharashtra’s 2,000-year-old weaving legacy.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish young stars in Bollywood. Her latest look in a Pure Silk Handloom Paithani Saree is a shining example of how she can carry India’s cultural legacy with modern elegance.

The actress was recently draped in a crimson and gold Paithani saree from Madhurya Creations, priced at Rs 1,85,000. This luxurious ensemble featured a rich silk base, intricate floral motifs, and a gleaming zari pallu, making it the perfect festive statement.

The heritage of Paithani sarees

Paithani sarees, often called the 'Queen of Silks,' originated in Paithan, Maharashtra, nearly 2,000 years ago. The saree worn by Janhvi has a bold red base contrasted beautifully with the golden zari borders and pallu. Intricate floral patterns added richness to the drape, while the Muniya border, tiny parrot motifs brought a cultural depth to the look.

In Maharashtrian tradition, these motifs symbolise fertility, love, and harmony, making the saree not just a garment but also a piece of heritage storytelling.

Janhvi’s regal styling choices

For this look, Janhvi chose traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, statement gold earrings, a delicate nose ring (nath), and a chunky gold kada. Instead of layering multiple ornaments, Janhvi kept the jewellery minimal yet impactful, ensuring that each piece enhanced the saree.

Her makeup was luminous and understated. With softly flushed cheeks, a nude lip, and her signature winged eyeliner, she radiated freshness. The glowing skin base highlighted her natural beauty while complementing the warm tones of crimson and gold in her saree.

Her hair, styled sleek and simple, framed her face beautifully, adding to the overall sophistication. By keeping her look balanced, Janhvi showcased how traditional wear can feel fresh and modern when styled with elegance.