Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral pink midi dress worth Rs 85,000 for Bawaal promotions; pics go viral

In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely gorgeous in a jersey midi dress with a halter neckline.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor continues to impress fashion critics with her impeccable fashion choices. Whether it's stunning sarees or glamorous bodycon dresses, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make a statement. Recently, she turned heads with her latest photos in a floral pink cutout dress, and the internet is buzzing with admiration for her. As the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has inherited a knack for captivating her fans and followers with her fashionable attire, especially during the promotion of her movie "Bawaal."

In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely gorgeous in a jersey midi dress with a halter neckline. The dress featured a large keyhole embellished with 3D flowers on one side and ruched detailing down the center, all in a beautiful floral pink color. She complemented the dress with soft curls cascading over her shoulders, creating an elegant look. To maintain a chic appearance, the "Bawaal" actress opted for minimal accessories. Her soft dewy makeup perfectly complemented her monsoon-inspired look. To elevate her ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor wore matching metallic satin sandals from Sophia Webster, priced at approximately Rs 72,000 ($875).

 

 

Janhvi Kapoor's glamorous outfit for the Bawaal promotions was put together by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, with assistance from hairstylist Priyanka Borkar and makeup artist Riviera Lynn.

If you were also enamored by Janhvi Kapoor's latest look, you can find the stunning dress on the official website of Magda Butrym. The bodycon dress, known as the "ruched halter midi dress in cream floral print," is currently priced at approximately Rs 85,287.79 ($1,038).

Also read: Nita Ambani drapes ivory silk saree as she attends state dinner at White House with Mukesh Ambani

 

