Jalsa: Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's Rs 100 crore worth home

It is often said that 'home is where the heart is,' and there is nothing quite like the feeling of returning to your own sanctuary after a long, exhausting day. Every corner of your home reflects your unique personality. When it comes to celebrity homes, they exude a sense of royalty, reflecting the lavish lifestyle they lead.

One such renowned celebrity residence is Jalsa, located in Mumbai, belonging to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. A Sunday ritual takes place outside Jalsa, where fans gather and wait in the sun for hours, just to catch a glimpse of Mr. Bachchan. For over three decades, Amitabh Bachchan has greeted fans from all around the world, standing on a makeshift podium at the gate of Jalsa.

cre_Trending

Interestingly, Jalsa became Bachchan's residence as a gift from the iconic director Ramesh Sippy, in appreciation for his acting in the movie 'Satte Pe Satta.' However, Big B's first house, Prateeksha, holds a special place in his heart and is located just 1 kilometer away from Jalsa. The entrance of Jalsa features a lush garden with potted plants, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Valued between Rs 100 and 120 crore, Jalsa is a luxurious mansion adorned with mirrored shelves, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass chandeliers, plush rugs, baroque pieces, exquisite paintings inspired by royal heritage, and grand traditional arches.

According to an affidavit submitted by Jaya Bachchan, the couple owns immovable assets worth over Rs 460 crore. They also possess jewelry worth Rs 62 crore, jointly. Their movable assets amount to nearly Rs 540 crore. In addition to their opulent lifestyle, the star couple possesses an impressive collection of 12 vehicles, including three Mercedes cars, a Rolls Royce, a Porsche, and a Range Rover. Alongside these luxury cars, they also own a Tata Nano and a tractor.