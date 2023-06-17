Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Date, timings, significance and why it is celebrated | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On June 20, amid much anticipation, the renowned Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra will start in Puri, Odisha. The annual Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of the most well-known Hindu festivities. Lord Jagannath, his older brother Balabhadra, and his younger sister Subhadra are transported from their residence in Sri Mandir to the Gundicha temple during the Rath Yatra.

Significance

As the world's oldest and largest chariot procession, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is of utmost importance. Through the alleys of Puri, three enormous 18-wheeled chariots carrying gods are dragged by believers using ropes. Both pilgrims and visitors go to Odisha in their millions to see this amazing display.

The chariots are considered to be little magnificent structures since they take more than 42 days to build. The master carpenters known as "Maharana" build the gorgeous chariots. Construction is a generational duty for these carpenters.

When is Ratha Yatra?

On the second day of the Shukla Paksha, which falls in June or July each year, the Puri Rath Yatra comes place. This year, the Rath Yatra will start at 10:04 PM on June 20 and terminate at 7:09 PM on June 21. The magnificent procession will begin at the Puri Jagannath shrine and move through the Gundicha shrine on chariots.

Devotees can take any route, either by air, road or train to Puri. Bhubaneswar Airport is the nearest airport to Puri. The airport, which is around 60 kilometres from Puri, may be reached via cab. Bhubaneswar and Puri railway stations are good choices if you like to travel by train.

The Rath Yatra will take place on June 20. Ample preparations are being made to ensure that the thousands of pilgrims who will travel to Puri have a positive experience during their darshan. The authorities have sent out roughly 160 platoons of troops and enough officers to manage the situation, according to DGP for Odisha, Sunil Kumar Bansal.

History

According to the sacred Hindu texts, Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath, had the wish to visit Puri. Lord Jagannath and his older brother Lord Balabhadra set out for Puri in a chariot with Devi Subhadra to grant her desire. Since that time, this festival has symbolised the Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and his younger sister Subhadra's annual religious trip from their home temple to the temple that is thought to be their aunt's residence.

