Startling revelation: Muhammad Yunus-led government accused of getting Osman Hadi killed to delay Bangladesh elections

Wall street just opened the tokenization door, and put DTC at the front of the line

YouTube Integrates Stablecoin Payments for Millions of Creators

SEBI’s Digital Gold Caution: What the regulator is really signaling to investors?

Parliament Finally Said It Out Loud: India Needs a Tokenisation Law

Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani, Ayush Loharuka lead Bihar to break THIS world record, it is...

Ameesha Patel CONFIRMS Humraaz 2, admits sequel of Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna-starrer will 'do good business': 'More than us, the producers...'

Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Jacqueline Fernandez swears by Sri Lankan dish Kottu Roti, here's unravelling the secret recipe

Jacqueline Fernandez loves Kottu Roti, a Sri Lankan street food made with chopped roti, spiced vegetable curry and optional eggs, offering a flavorful and hearty meal that’s easy to make at home.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez has often made headlines for her genuine love for food, and one of her favourite comfort dishes is Kottu Roti. For the unversed, Kottu Roti is the popular Sri Lankan street food which the actress had once referred to as 'parathas chopped into fine pieces'. As  Jacqueline had once said in an interview, for her, Kottu Roti is 'Sri Lankan pasta'. Interestingly, the dish - known for its bold spices, rhythmic preparation, and rich flavours - doesn't hold a special place in just Jacqueline's heart, but is also popular with almost everyone who has gorged on it. How can this simple and soulful Sri Lankan dish be prepared at home? Read on to find out the recipe. 

Ingredients required for Vegetable Curry (Serves 4)

H3N2 virus 2025 12 24T143229 405

Mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, capsicum, green peas) – 400 g
Paneer or firm tofu (optional, cubed) – 200 g
Onion, sliced – 2 medium
Garlic, chopped – 1 tbsp
Ginger, chopped – 1 tbsp
Green chillies, sliced – 2
Curry leaves – 2 sprigs
Cinnamon stick – 1 small
Cardamom – 2 pods
Cloves – 3
Sri Lankan roasted curry powder – 2 tbsp
Chilli powder – 1 tsp (adjust to taste)
Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
Black pepper powder – 1 tsp
Tomato, chopped – 1 medium
Coconut milk – 1 cup
Oil – 2 tbsp
Salt – to taste

Ingredients required for Kottu:

Godamba roti (chopped) – 6 pieces
Cooked vegetable curry (shredded/cubed vegetables) – 300 g
Vegetable curry gravy – ½ cup
Onion, sliced – 1 large
Carrot, julienned – ½ cup
Leeks or cabbage, shredded – 1 cup
Green chillies – 2, sliced
Curry leaves – 1 sprig
Eggs – 2 (omit for vegan version)
Soy sauce – 1 tbsp (optional)
Oil – 2 tbsp
Salt & pepper – to taste

Method:

Step 1 – Prepare the Vegetable Curry:

1. Heat oil in a heavy pot.
2. Add cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, curry leaves, onion, garlic, ginger and green chillies. Sauté until aromatic.
3. Add chopped tomato and cook until soft.
4. Add roasted curry powder, chilli powder, turmeric, black pepper and salt.
5. Add mixed vegetables (and paneer/tofu if using), mix well, cover and cook on low heat until vegetables are tender.
6. Pour in coconut milk and simmer until the curry is thick.
7. Set aside some curry gravy for the kottu.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics

Step 2 – Prepare the Kottu:

1. Heat oil on a flat griddle or large wok.
2. Add onions, curry leaves, and green chillies; sauté until soft.
3. Add carrots and leeks/cabbage; stir-fry briefly.
4. Add shredded vegetable curry and chopped godamba roti.
5. Pour in the reserved curry gravy and mix well.
6. Push mixture to the side, crack eggs, scramble, then combine (skip for vegan version).
7. Season with salt, pepper and soy sauce if using.
8. Chop and toss continuously until well mixed and hot.

Kottu Roti is a scrumptious and hearty dish that conveys the taste of Sri Lanka right to your kitchen. It’s a delightful combination of spices, veggies and crispy roti that can easily satisfy anyone's hunger for a fast and tasty snack.

