Jacqueline Fernandez swears by Sri Lankan dish Kottu Roti, here's unravelling the secret recipe

Jacqueline Fernandez loves Kottu Roti, a Sri Lankan street food made with chopped roti, spiced vegetable curry and optional eggs, offering a flavorful and hearty meal that’s easy to make at home.

Jacqueline Fernandez has often made headlines for her genuine love for food, and one of her favourite comfort dishes is Kottu Roti. For the unversed, Kottu Roti is the popular Sri Lankan street food which the actress had once referred to as 'parathas chopped into fine pieces'. As Jacqueline had once said in an interview, for her, Kottu Roti is 'Sri Lankan pasta'. Interestingly, the dish - known for its bold spices, rhythmic preparation, and rich flavours - doesn't hold a special place in just Jacqueline's heart, but is also popular with almost everyone who has gorged on it. How can this simple and soulful Sri Lankan dish be prepared at home? Read on to find out the recipe.

Ingredients required for Vegetable Curry (Serves 4)

Mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, capsicum, green peas) – 400 g

Paneer or firm tofu (optional, cubed) – 200 g

Onion, sliced – 2 medium

Garlic, chopped – 1 tbsp

Ginger, chopped – 1 tbsp

Green chillies, sliced – 2

Curry leaves – 2 sprigs

Cinnamon stick – 1 small

Cardamom – 2 pods

Cloves – 3

Sri Lankan roasted curry powder – 2 tbsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp (adjust to taste)

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Black pepper powder – 1 tsp

Tomato, chopped – 1 medium

Coconut milk – 1 cup

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Ingredients required for Kottu:

Godamba roti (chopped) – 6 pieces

Cooked vegetable curry (shredded/cubed vegetables) – 300 g

Vegetable curry gravy – ½ cup

Onion, sliced – 1 large

Carrot, julienned – ½ cup

Leeks or cabbage, shredded – 1 cup

Green chillies – 2, sliced

Curry leaves – 1 sprig

Eggs – 2 (omit for vegan version)

Soy sauce – 1 tbsp (optional)

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt & pepper – to taste

Method:

Step 1 – Prepare the Vegetable Curry:

1. Heat oil in a heavy pot.

2. Add cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, curry leaves, onion, garlic, ginger and green chillies. Sauté until aromatic.

3. Add chopped tomato and cook until soft.

4. Add roasted curry powder, chilli powder, turmeric, black pepper and salt.

5. Add mixed vegetables (and paneer/tofu if using), mix well, cover and cook on low heat until vegetables are tender.

6. Pour in coconut milk and simmer until the curry is thick.

7. Set aside some curry gravy for the kottu.

Step 2 – Prepare the Kottu:

1. Heat oil on a flat griddle or large wok.

2. Add onions, curry leaves, and green chillies; sauté until soft.

3. Add carrots and leeks/cabbage; stir-fry briefly.

4. Add shredded vegetable curry and chopped godamba roti.

5. Pour in the reserved curry gravy and mix well.

6. Push mixture to the side, crack eggs, scramble, then combine (skip for vegan version).

7. Season with salt, pepper and soy sauce if using.

8. Chop and toss continuously until well mixed and hot.

Kottu Roti is a scrumptious and hearty dish that conveys the taste of Sri Lanka right to your kitchen. It’s a delightful combination of spices, veggies and crispy roti that can easily satisfy anyone's hunger for a fast and tasty snack.