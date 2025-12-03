Jacqueline Fernandez’s Protein Pancake Recipe: Simple, healthy breakfast idea

Jacqueline Fernandez shares her favourite protein-packed pancake recipe. Easy to make, healthy, and full of flavour, this breakfast idea is perfect for fitness lovers and anyone looking to start their day right.

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has always been admired for her toned physique, glowing complexion, and energetic lifestyle. Even at 40, she continues to inspire with her commitment to wellness, mindful eating, and fun fitness practices. In the latest conversation with the Curly Tales, Jacqueline opened up about her wellness routine and, most importantly, shared her go-to breakfast recipe.

Her favourite breakfast: Protein Pancakes

Jacqueline believes that a good workout routine has to be balanced with nourishing meals, and her protein pancake recipe is one breakfast she makes often. When she demonstrated it on the show, it quickly had everyone craving a taste.

Ingredients you’ll need

This easy recipe can be made with simple ingredients that most health-conscious kitchens already have:

Chocolate protein powder

Almond milk

Banana

Oats

Cinnamon

A little oil

Maple syrup

Jacqueline likes recipes that are quick, fuss-free, and full of nutrition, making this one a perfect everyday choice.

Step-by-step method

Add the oats, banana, almond milk, and protein powder to a blender. Adjust quantities according to your taste and consistency preference.

Blend until smooth. Heat a pan with a small amount of oil. Pour the batter and cook the pancakes on both sides until golden. Top with fresh banana slices, maple syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

That’s it! Your fluffy, sweet, and healthy pancakes are ready to enjoy.