Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her surprising skincare hack using THIS kitchen ingredient, here's how it works

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared her quirky skincare secret on Instagram, a simple banana peel facial. From glowing skin to potential side effects, here’s everything you need to know before trying this easy DIY beauty hack.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a surprising skincare tip with her fans on Instagram. In a story post, she revealed that she is using banana peels as part of her facial routine, captioning the photo: 'Banana skin facial time!” The post has sparked curiosity among fans eager to try this natural, budget-friendly beauty hack.

Magical benefits

Using banana peel on the skin is not a new trend in natural skincare. The inner side of the peel is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and lutein, which can help nourish the skin. It is said to promote hydration, reduce inflammation, and even brighten dull skin over time. Many beauty enthusiasts also claim that rubbing banana peel on acne-prone areas can help soothe pimples due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Precautions are necessary

However, dermatologists advise exercising some precautions. While banana peel is generally safe for most skin types, it is important to do a patch test first to check for allergic reactions. Some people may experience mild redness, irritation, or itching, especially if they have sensitive skin. It is also recommended to use a clean peel and avoid leaving it on the skin for too long, 5 to 10 minutes is usually sufficient. Afterward, rinse the skin gently with lukewarm water.

Experts also note that natural remedies like banana peel facials should complement, not replace, a regular skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturising, and sun protection.

Jacqueline’s simple tip is a reminder that sometimes, the answer to glowing skin could be right in our fruit basket! Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or just curious, a banana peel facial could be an easy, eco-friendly addition to your beauty regimen.