Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her daily wellness routine, from 7am yoga to skipping morning coffee; here's secret to her glow

Jacqueline Fernandez follows a mindful routine that blends yoga, intermittent fasting and strength training. From skipping morning coffee to staying hydrated with infused water, her approach is all about balance and consistency.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 05:04 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her daily wellness routine, from 7am yoga to skipping morning coffee; here's secret to her glow
Jacqueline Fernandez, 40, has built a strong and sustainable wellness routine over the years, one that began nearly 17 years ago when she first came to India. Her mornings are peaceful and structured. She sets her alarm for 6:30 AM but admits she actually gets out of bed by 7.

The actress begins her day with oral care, a quick shower, meditation, and prayers before she rolls out her yoga mat. 'Yoga is something I truly look forward to every morning,' she said in a chat with CurlyTales x Mashable India.

Unlike most people, Jacqueline doesn’t reach for coffee right after waking up. She’s completely given up morning coffee and instead drinks around one litre of infused water made with lemon, mint, and a pinch of Himalayan or Celtic sea salt. This mineral-rich drink not only hydrates her but also helps her break intermittent fasting in a light, healthy way before breakfast.

Her fitness mix: yoga, weights and pole dance

Jacqueline Fernandez's fitness routine is a perfect mix of strength and flexibility. She does weight training three times a week focusing on upper body, back, and legs, and includes four yoga sessions weekly. She also enjoys Pilates and pole dancing, keeping her workouts fun and diverse.

'I’m making an effort to do more weights this year,' she said, emphasising the importance of building strength while maintaining flexibility and coordination.

Nutrition expert Garima Goyal praised Jacqueline’s approach, calling it holistic and well-balanced. She noted that the actress' diverse workouts engage different muscle groups, improve mobility and enhance body symmetry.

Experts also highlight that maintaining a diet rich in proteins, healthy fats, complex carbs, and veggies supports sustainable fitness; proving that small, steady habits can create lasting results.

