Jacqueline exuded hotness in a bold strapless scarlet gown with an inverted plunging U neckline and corseted bodice by Nicole + Felicia Couture.

On Day 3, the Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez, is currently turning heads with marvellous looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actor dazzled in a strapless red gown as she walked the red carpet for the Women in Cinema event, a part of the Red Sea Film Foundation, representing India.

Taking to her Instagram, the actor wrote, "I have no words to describe how humbled I am to have been an honouree for ‘Women in Cinema’ with @redseafilm at Cannes. Cinema is my love, my passion and means everything to me! Thank you for acknowledging us and raising us up to reach new heights globally now. Women supporting women and empowering each other in our film industry is what I truly believe in. Thank you so much for making me a part of this imperative and beautiful initiative. Merci."

Let’s decode her hot red look:

Jacqueline exuded hotness in a bold strapless scarlet gown with an inverted plunging U neckline and corseted bodice by Nicole + Felicia Couture. This gown was from the brand's Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Her beautiful figure-hugging gown with matching sleeves decked in rose-structured designs over her arms added drama to her fit.

To accessorise her exaggerated red gown, Jacqueline opted for a diamond necklace adorned with an emerald-cut diamond pendant and matched it with teardrop diamond earrings and a ring.

For makeup, she chose a flawless base, a hint of blush, well-defined winged eyeliner, and a mauve-pink lip. She completed her look with a side-parted neat bun hairstyle, which gave her a vintage look.

Red Sea Film Foundation shared a series of pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez on its official Instagram handle as she walked the red carpet. “On the sidelines of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, we were pleased to host Women in Cinema, celebrating women’s cinematic contributions. In attendance was Jacqueline Fernandez, one of our spotlighted women," the caption read.

Earlier, the actor stunned everyone with two of her looks at the Women in Cinema panel discussion. The first was an ivory short dress that featured layers of silver figure-hugging jewelled body accessories. The second was a stunning pantsuit styled with a bejewelled corset in the front.

Also read: Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K looks radiant in bright red gown at Cannes 2025