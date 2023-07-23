Jackie Shroff's viral 'Baingan Ka Bharta' recipe is a must-try

The unexpected revelation of Jackie Shroff's culinary prowess has added a new dimension to his charismatic personality, showcasing his love for food and creating a deeper connection with his audience.

Actor Jackie Shroff has pleasantly surprised fans with his culinary ventures, captivating the online world through viral recipe videos. One of his recent hits features a rustic twist on the classic Indian dish 'Baingan ka Bharta,' earning widespread appreciation from netizens who have successfully recreated his flavorful recipes. In the video, Jackie skillfully demonstrates open flame roasting of the eggplant, infusing it with a delightful smoky flavor. Mixing the roasted eggplant with a special blend of garlic, lemon, onions, and tomatoes, he creates an authentic and mouthwatering dish that has become a viral sensation among foodies on social media.

In a previous video, he prepared an egg dish with hot oil and curry leaves, earning him further accolades and igniting more interest in his cooking skills.

As fans eagerly await Jackie Shroff's upcoming movie, 'Jailer,' his viral recipe videos have further endeared him to his audience. Enthusiastic fans have flooded online platforms with videos and photos of their attempts at recreating Bhidu's recipes, celebrating his versatile talent beyond acting.

Jackie Shroff's ability to enchant hearts and palates through his recipe videos not only showcases his culinary passion but also highlights his enduring popularity and versatility as an actor and a gourmet. As anticipation grows for both his upcoming movie and the possibility of more tantalizing recipes, Jackie's charm continues to leave a lasting impression on the virtual world.