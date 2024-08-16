Twitter
Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Lifestyle

J Sahab nominated for MOM DAD Award 2024 in Mumbai

The MOM DAD Award is a unique initiative that celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to family, community, and the nurturing of strong values.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

J Sahab nominated for MOM DAD Award 2024 in Mumbai
In a moment of pride and recognition, the celebrated Dubai-based YouTuber and Islamic influencer, J Sahab, has been nominated for the prestigious MOM DAD Award 2024, to be held in Mumbai. This significant event is organized by LEO MEDIA and spearheaded by Dr. Keval Kumar, who is known for his efforts to recognize and honor exemplary individuals for their contributions to family values and societal betterment.

The MOM DAD Award is a unique initiative that celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to family, community, and the nurturing of strong values. This award is a testimony to J Sahab’s impact on his audience through his content, which resonates deeply with themes of family, spirituality, and moral guidance.

As a prominent YouTuber and Islamic influencer based in Dubai, J Sahab has garnered a substantial following by sharing insights on Islamic teachings, personal development, and family life. His content, which often emphasizes the importance of maintaining strong family bonds, resonates with viewers across the globe, making him a role model for many.

Being nominated for the MOM DAD Award 2024 is a significant milestone in J Sahab’s career, reflecting his influence not just within the digital sphere but also in the broader context of cultural and family values. The award ceremony, scheduled to take place in Mumbai, is expected to be a grand event, bringing together notable personalities who have made substantial contributions to society.

The MOM DAD Award, presented by LEO MEDIA under the guidance of Dr. Keval Kumar, seeks to acknowledge and celebrate individuals who uphold and promote the importance of family. This year’s event promises to be even more special as it continues to expand its reach, recognizing influencers and leaders from diverse backgrounds and regions.

J Sahab’s nomination is a testament to his dedication to spreading positive and impactful messages through his platform. The MOM DAD Award 2024 will undoubtedly be a momentous occasion, celebrating those who inspire others to cherish and uphold family values in today’s rapidly changing world.

J Sahab’s fans and followers will be eagerly watching as he potentially adds this prestigious accolade to his list of accomplishments.

