J Lo gives us major body goals

The Little Red Riding Hood is such a passé now as a smouldering glamazon goddess returns on the fashion radar turning everyone green in envy. Jennifer Lopez is one celebrity, who's been single-handedly responsible for the birth of Google image search engine, and this week, she's definitely regained her power when she broke the internet with her subversive image shot in a shimmery Valentino couture cape in InStyle magazine's spread. Being in her 50s and having that enviable fit bod deserves all the attention and this image is definitely going in the pages of fashion history. "Her classic Latino body type celebrates all the curvy optimism which helps women across the globe gain confidence and body positivity. This partially nude picture is aesthetically shot in the classic old Hollywood editorial style, which help us focus back again on the importance of iconic pop culture figures like Jennifer Lopez," notes designer Aniket Satam.

Interestingly, the picture that got the attention in the pre-Google image era was also JLo exuding va va voom in a daring semi-clad green Versace gown. Fast-forward today, Jennifer is making everyone sit up and take note in this shine-on couture Valentino cape designed by its designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.