Premature balding can be emotionally distressing, especially for those in the entertainment industry, where appearance plays a crucial role. Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna once opened up about how losing his hair at a young age deeply affected his self-confidence.

“It started happening to me at such a young age. For me, it was like a pianist losing his fingers. It almost felt like that in those days. Till you come to terms with it. It then starts bothering you less. It’s heartbreaking,” Khanna said in a 2020 interview with Mid Day.

The Chhaava actor revealed that balding in his late teens and early 20s was devastating and even affected his career. “You might lose a year or two years of your career. Because the way you look as an actor is very important. Especially the face. The body can still be covered a bit. At 19-20, it is devastating. It is heartbreaking. It can mentally kill you,” he said.

How to cope-up

Losing hair at a young age can impact self-esteem, but it is important to focus on self-acceptance and confidence. Seeking support from family, friends, or a therapist can help deal with insecurities. Many celebrities, including Khanna, have embraced their look over time. Styling changes, hairpieces, or treatments like hair transplants are also options for those struggling with self-image issues.

Tips to delay or prevent premature balding

While genetics play a major role, some factors can slow down hair loss:

Healthy Diet: Eating protein-rich foods, iron, and vitamins like biotin can strengthen hair.

Stress Management: Practices like meditation and yoga can reduce stress-induced hair loss.

Gentle Hair Care: Avoid excessive heat styling, chemical treatments, and harsh shampoos.

Medical Treatments: Options like minoxidil, finasteride, and PRP therapy can help, but consultation with a dermatologist is necessary.

