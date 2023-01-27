'It’s a challenge but I will succeed': Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie starts her fitness journey

Photo: Pinkie Roshan/ Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is considered to be the fittest actor in Bollywood. Not only Hrithik Roshan, but his father Rakesh Roshan keeps sharing photos and videos of his workouts on social media even at the age of 73. But recently Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan is also busy in achieving fitness goals. Recently, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan has shared workout pictures and videos on her Instagram. Pinky Roshan is 68 years old and is seen doing weight training on social media.

In her latest workout session, Pinky Roshan is seen doing weight training with a power bag. Fit Pinky even at 65 plus is no less than an inspiration for other women as well. While sharing the post on his Instagram, he wrote - Today is a very good day. From today she has started the journey of transformation of body and mind. This is all new to me. It is like a new chapter in my life. It is a challenge for me but I will succeed in it. Let's start it.

Seeing the fitness goal of Pinky Roshan, the fans are also praising her. Fans are constantly commenting on his post. Not only this, but Hrithik Roshan's trainer Chris Gethin has also praised his mom for her fitness goal. Regarding the body moves in her workout video, the fitness expert says that she is training her legs, arms and shoulders together in the Goblet Squat workout.

Expert says that compound body movement burns more calories in singer exercise. Apart from this, there are many benefits of exercising with heavy-weight bags. This type of free-weight exercise increases aerobic fitness, core stability, stamina and endurance. They say Age is just a number… This proverb fits perfectly with Hrithik's mom.