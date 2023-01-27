Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

'It’s a challenge but I will succeed': Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie starts her fitness journey

Recently, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan has shared workout pictures and videos on her Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

'It’s a challenge but I will succeed': Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie starts her fitness journey
Photo: Pinkie Roshan/ Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is considered to be the fittest actor in Bollywood. Not only Hrithik Roshan, but his father Rakesh Roshan keeps sharing photos and videos of his workouts on social media even at the age of 73. But recently Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan is also busy in achieving fitness goals. Recently, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan has shared workout pictures and videos on her Instagram. Pinky Roshan is 68 years old and is seen doing weight training on social media.

In her latest workout session, Pinky Roshan is seen doing weight training with a power bag. Fit Pinky even at 65 plus is no less than an inspiration for other women as well. While sharing the post on his Instagram, he wrote - Today is a very good day. From today she has started the journey of transformation of body and mind. This is all new to me. It is like a new chapter in my life. It is a challenge for me but I will succeed in it. Let's start it. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

 

Seeing the fitness goal of Pinky Roshan, the fans are also praising her. Fans are constantly commenting on his post. Not only this, but Hrithik Roshan's trainer Chris Gethin has also praised his mom for her fitness goal. Regarding the body moves in her workout video, the fitness expert says that she is training her legs, arms and shoulders together in the Goblet Squat workout.

Expert says that compound body movement burns more calories in singer exercise. Apart from this, there are many benefits of exercising with heavy-weight bags. This type of free-weight exercise increases aerobic fitness, core stability, stamina and endurance. They say Age is just a number… This proverb fits perfectly with Hrithik's mom.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.