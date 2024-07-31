'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

While athletes from other nations dazzled in vibrant and fashionable ensembles, Team India's outfits have faced criticism.

The Paris Olympics 2024, which began on July 26 and will continue until August 11, is featuring the world's top athletes in the ultimate fashion capital. The opening ceremony showcased participants from around the globe in outfits that highlighted their countries' unique styles and cultures. However, Team India's attire, designed by renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, has not been warmly received.

While athletes from other nations dazzled in vibrant and fashionable ensembles, Team India's outfits have faced criticism. The attire, which includes basic kurta sets and sarees adorned with digital prints and tricolour patterns, has been described as lacklustre compared to the high-fashion standards set by other countries. Many netizens have voiced their disappointment, feeling that the outfits missed a chance to make a bold statement on the global stage.

Designed by Tarun Tahiliani in collaboration with Tasva, the outfits were intended to blend tradition and modernity, inspired by the Indian tricolour flag. However, this design has sparked significant backlash online.

Critics have expressed dissatisfaction, with some describing the outfits as disappointing and lacking sophistication. One user remarked, "There was an opportunity to shine, but instead, you delivered something tacky and cheap-looking, failing to reflect India's richness. Very disappointing." Another comment said, "I've seen better sarees on Mumbai streets for Rs. 200 than these ceremonial uniforms. Cheap polyester, Ikat prints, and tricolours are thrown together with no imagination. Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it at the last minute? Such a disgrace to India's rich weaving culture and history."