Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently opened up about his favourite childhood dishes, recalling the simple vegetarian meals and pocket-friendly snacks from his school days.

Actor Ishaan Khatter may be making waves in Bollywood, but his fondest food memories come from his school canteen. In a recent interaction, the actor shared how simple meals during his childhood still remain close to his heart.

Gujarati thalis and daal memories

Khatter studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai, which offered only vegetarian food in its canteen. He recalled enjoying wholesome Gujarati-style thalis, particularly daal with rice, which became one of his all-time favourites. The sweet and tangy flavours of the dish, prepared with toor dal, jaggery, tamarind, and a blend of spices, left a lasting impression on him. Even today, Gujarati daal continues to be a comfort food that reminds him of home and school.

The iconic Rs 5 vada pav

Along with thalis, Khatter also remembered the short-break treats he and his classmates looked forward to, piping hot vada pavs. 'Vada pav used to be our short-break treat, we’d get it for just Rs 5,' he shared. For Khatter, the snack was more than just food; it was part of the shared joy and excitement of school life.

While his career has taken him to film sets and global platforms, Khatter’s reflections show how simple dishes can carry deep emotional value. His memories underline how childhood meals, no matter how humble, often become timeless favourites.