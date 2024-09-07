Isha Ambani welcomes ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ in simple green suit, her ethnic ensemble costs...

The Ambani family is known for their extravagant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations every year.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations have begun with grandeur at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Isha Ambani, along with her twins, Aadiya and Krishna, was spotted outside Antilia, eagerly waiting to welcome 'Antilla Cha Raja'—the Ambani family's Ganpati idol. Isha Ambani's stylish yet simple green kurta set has caught everyone's attention, adding grace to the festive occasion.

This year was no exception, with Isha Ambani making a notable appearance in a striking silk kurta set. The ensemble featured a knee-length A-line kurta with full-length sleeves, delicate gold gota embroidery, and a comfortable, relaxed fit. She paired the kurta with matching silk pants that had a tapered, above-the-ankle cut-out, creating a sophisticated yet understated look.

To complement her outfit, Isha opted for minimal accessories, choosing only a pair of elegant dangling earrings and classic gold Kolhapuri flat sandals. Her makeup was kept natural, with darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and nude lips, while her loose, side-parted hair completed the effortless festive style.

Not to be outdone, Isha’s twins, Aadiya and Krishna, wore adorable matching outfits in pastel blue, featuring floral patterns, perfectly complementing their mother’s ensemble as they waited to welcome Bappa.