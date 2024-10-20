Isha Ambani made a stunning appearance at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in Mumbai on Saturday.

Isha Ambani turned heads at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in Mumbai on Saturday, once again showcasing her flair for high fashion. The billionaire heiress, known for her versatile style, wore a striking black-and-white ensemble from the luxury Italian label Schiaparelli.

Her outfit featured a sleek, fitted ivory vest with gold chain-linked straps and large golden S-emblem buttons. The vest, priced at €4500 (approximately Rs 4.1 lakh), was paired with a long black skirt adorned with asymmetric cut-outs and copper piercing details. The minimalist design, combined with edgy accents, highlighted Isha’s talent for mixing elegance with modern touches.

The event was a star-studded affair with several Bollywood celebrities and notable personalities in attendance. Gauri Khan opted for a chic Stella McCartney dress, completing her look with a Hermes Kelly bag and Jimmy Choo sandals. Actress Ananya Panday was also spotted, looking elegant as ever, while socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla made a bold statement in a futuristic ‘robot dress’ by Schiaparelli. The dress was a conversation piece, featuring electronic chips, mobile phones, CDs, and even a calculator.

Other high-profile guests included actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa, who added glamour to the event with their stylish looks. The awards night brought together fashion-forward celebrities and influencers, all of whom showcased their unique style choices.