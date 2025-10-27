Isha Ambani turns heads in green silk saree, rewore her ruby and diamond necklace for this year's Diwali; it's worth Rs…

Isha Ambani stuns in a green silk saree and rewears her ruby-diamond necklace for Diwali 2025, blending timeless elegance with sustainable luxury.

This Diwali fashion brought another moment of glamour and grace from Isha Ambani, who turned heads with her elegant traditional look. Isha stunned in a radiant green silk saree paired with her signature ruby and diamond necklace, which she has worn before at her brother Akash Ambani’s wedding and Anant Ambani’s engagement.

On October 27, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni shared a video on Instagram, showing Isha getting ready for the festival. 'Diwali with the most beautiful Isha Ambani,' she captioned the post, as Isha radiated poise and confidence while getting her makeup done.

A regal saree with a modern twist

For this year’s Diwali, Isha opted for a vibrant green silk saree featuring a traditional Bandhani pattern. The outfit was custom-designed by Swadesh, a luxury label that celebrates Indian craftsmanship, and styled by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...; husband Anand Piramal's gemstone-detailed shirt steals spotlight

She paired it with a contrasting red and green blouse adorned with gold zari work and a plunging neckline that gave her an ethnic look.

Decoding Isha Ambani’s jewellery

While her outfit was regal, it was her jewellery that truly stole the spotlight. Isha chose a breathtaking ruby and diamond necklace from her personal collection. This statement piece featured a floral diamond centre surrounded by rubies and smaller diamond accents. The necklace is valued at approximately USD 83 billion.

She complemented the necklace with matching chandelier-style earrings and ruby-studded bracelets.

Makeup and hairstyle

For her look, Isha trusted celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, who gave her a soft, radiant glam perfect for the festive evening.

Her hairstyle was equally elegant, a centre-parted half-updo with twisted and braided crown details, adding texture and sophistication while letting her statement jewellery remain the focal point.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani turns heads in sparkling emeralds at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with choti-bahu Radhika Merchant; SEE PICS