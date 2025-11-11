Isha Ambani turns heads in deep purple wine look in New York, redefines luxury fashion; SEE PICS

Isha Ambani dazzled in a deep purple wine outfit at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner in New York, embodying quiet luxury with minimal styling, modern elegance, and sophistication.

Isha Ambani, the young business leader and style icon, co-hosted the evening’s 21st annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner in New York, alongside Zac Posen, Anna Wintour, and Chloe Malle, radiating an aura of poise, sophistication, and understated power.

The power of purple

For the high-profile evening, Isha Ambani chose a deep purple wine ensemble that perfectly balanced modern elegance with a timeless look. Her outfit featured a structured corset blouse, a tailored blazer, and a sleek pencil skirt, creating a silhouette that was both sharp and feminine. The corset came with an inverted neckline that accentuated her figure, while the blazer’s padded shoulders and crystal-button detailing gave it a polished, couture-like edge.

Her low-waisted skirt, ending gracefully at the ankles with a subtle slit, added movement to her look. The ensemble was elevated further by a belt buckle, just enough sparkle to capture attention without overdoing it.

Isha Ambani's refined look

Completing her look with classic black pumps, Isha embodied the essence of modern sophistication. Her makeup mirrored this aesthetic: soft pink blush, feathered brows, glossy lips, and a delicate highlighter enhanced her natural glow. Her sleek, centre-parted hair framed her face elegantly, keeping the entire look balanced and effortless