Isha Ambani turns heads in deep purple wine look in New York, redefines luxury fashion; SEE PICS

BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...
Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...
Dharmendra got this film after Sunil Dutt rejected it, became overnight star, blockbuster movie ran in theatres for 50 weeks, heroine was not Hema Malini but...
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur to lose Alinagar seat? Here's what pollsters said
Delhi Blast: 3 doctors held from Faridabad's Al-Falah University; who runs it, why is it under scanner? Here's all you need to know
Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...
Past Result vs Exit Poll prediction: Were exit polls in past elections accurate?
Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize Survey
'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...
LIFESTYLE
Isha Ambani dazzled in a deep purple wine outfit at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner in New York, embodying quiet luxury with minimal styling, modern elegance, and sophistication.
Isha Ambani, the young business leader and style icon, co-hosted the evening’s 21st annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner in New York, alongside Zac Posen, Anna Wintour, and Chloe Malle, radiating an aura of poise, sophistication, and understated power.
For the high-profile evening, Isha Ambani chose a deep purple wine ensemble that perfectly balanced modern elegance with a timeless look. Her outfit featured a structured corset blouse, a tailored blazer, and a sleek pencil skirt, creating a silhouette that was both sharp and feminine. The corset came with an inverted neckline that accentuated her figure, while the blazer’s padded shoulders and crystal-button detailing gave it a polished, couture-like edge.
Her low-waisted skirt, ending gracefully at the ankles with a subtle slit, added movement to her look. The ensemble was elevated further by a belt buckle, just enough sparkle to capture attention without overdoing it.
Completing her look with classic black pumps, Isha embodied the essence of modern sophistication. Her makeup mirrored this aesthetic: soft pink blush, feathered brows, glossy lips, and a delicate highlighter enhanced her natural glow. Her sleek, centre-parted hair framed her face elegantly, keeping the entire look balanced and effortless