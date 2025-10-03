Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Isha Ambani stuns in rose gold necklace, pairs it with Nita Ambani’s 25-year-old diamond ring at Bvlgari event; see pics

Isha Ambani stuns in a rose gold Serpenti necklace and Nita Ambani’s 25-year-old diamond ring at the Bvlgari exhibition.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 06:27 PM IST

Isha Ambani stuns in rose gold necklace, pairs it with Nita Ambani’s 25-year-old diamond ring at Bvlgari event; see pics
When Bvlgari celebrated the Serpenti Infinito exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), all eyes weren’t just on the dazzling jewels. The evening saw Isha Ambani step out in a look that beautifully blended modern couture with family heirlooms. 

A blend of heritage and glamour

For the occasion, Isha Ambani wore a vintage yellow diamond ring from her mother Nita Ambani’s collection. This was purchased 25 years ago in New York, and shone brightly as a symbol of timeless beauty and heritage. Paired with it was a striking Bvlgari Serpenti Divine Monsoon necklace crafted in rose gold, embellished with rare gemstones like rubies, tourmalines, tanzanites, and diamonds.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Isha’s look was completed with a sculptural black gown, which offered the perfect canvas for her glittering jewels to take centre stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nita Ambani’s regal presence

Isha was joined by her mother, Nita Ambani, who showcased a look that balanced Indian craftsmanship with global luxury. She wore a black-and-silver handloom pachrangi saree from Swadesh, highlighted by detailed patterns and a shimmering Banarasi gold zari border. Adding a pop of vibrancy, she paired the saree with a rani pink silk blouse by Manish Malhotra, proving once again her ability to mix tradition with a bold, modern edge.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor bring back ‘Sidha Pallu’ trend; here’s how

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her jewellery was equally striking. Nita Ambani wore emerald earrings from her personal collection, which perfectly complemented her ensemble. But the highlight of her look was a rare Bvlgari Serpenti Rainforest bracelet, crafted with dazzling emeralds and diamonds.

The exhibition’s global journey

The Mumbai edition of Bvlgari’s Serpenti Infinito marks the third stop of the exhibition after successful runs in Shanghai and Seoul. This global showcase celebrates both the 75th anniversary of the iconic Serpenti and the Year of the Snake, making it a cultural and artistic milestone.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night, pics go viral

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
