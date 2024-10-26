Isha Ambani captivated fashion enthusiasts with her stunning look at the Fashion Trust Arabia Gala in Marrakesh.

Isha Ambani, known for her impeccable sense of style, left fashion enthusiasts mesmerised with her striking appearance at the Fashion Trust Arabia Gala in Marrakesh. She wore a custom Banarasi saree gown by celebrated designer Amit Aggarwal, giving the traditional six-yard staple a modern, luxurious twist. The gown seamlessly blended the intricate elegance of Banarasi fabric with a contemporary silhouette, making a statement on the global fashion stage.

Styled by renowned stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha's gown showcased a sophisticated black base adorned with exquisite gold detailing, a nod to India’s rich textile heritage. The gown featured a bold sculpted blouse paired with front pleats gathered to create a gown-like flow, redefining the traditional saree into a unique fusion that was both avant-garde and timeless.

Isha complemented her stunning gown with opulent diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace and matching earrings, elevating the ensemble’s luxury appeal. Her beauty look, crafted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, included smoky eyes, defined brows, and a glossy nude lip, while hairstylist Mike gave her a sleek, middle-parted ponytail that added a touch of modern sophistication to the traditional-inspired outfit.