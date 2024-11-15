The launch event was packed with star power as Tira's brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan, attended.

Isha Ambani made a stylish appearance at the launch of Tira's flagship beauty store on November 13, 2024, at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Isha chose a custom Giorgio Armani lavender satin suit, blending modern style with timeless elegance.

The satin fabric of Isha's suit added a glossy, glamorous look, while its tailored fit gave a sharp, chic vibe. The standout feature was a statement bow at the collar, adding a feminine touch. Isha kept her accessories simple with a glittery clutch and delicate earrings, showcasing her love for classic yet bold fashion.

The launch event was packed with star power as Tira's brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan, attended. Their presence added to the excitement and helped boost the brand's luxury image in the beauty market.

Isha’s mother, Nita Ambani, was also there to support her daughter. She wore a black skirt with a subtle shimmer, paired with a white tweed jacket. Her playful popcorn-shaped handbag, decorated with pearls, stole the show and became a fun highlight of the evening.

The event was attended by many famous personalities, including Tripti Dimri, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam, Shalini Passi, and Shahid Kapoor with Mira Kapoor. Sonali Bendre and Maheep Kapoor were also present, adding even more glamour to the launch of Tira's first flagship store in Mumbai.