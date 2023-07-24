Isha Ambani spotted with Orry wearing all black maxi dress at Nita Ambani’s NMACC exhibition, viral pics

Isha Ambani joined in on the Toilet Paper Magazine exhibition launch at NMACC and posed for photos with Orhan Awatramani and Shloka Ambani's sister.

Nita Ambani led-NMACC has an ongoing exhibition by Toiletpaper- Run As Slow As You Can. The pop-culture-inspired exhibit's launch was attended by a number of celebrities, and social media posted images of the event. Isha Ambani was pictured alongside curators Roya Sachs and Mafalda Millies as well as artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari on the NMACC's official Instagram account.

Isha also socialized with Janhvi Kapoor's best friend, Orry, and Diya Mehta Jatia, sister of Shloka Mehta Ambani.

On Instagram, Orhan Awatramani posted images from the opening of the exhibition Toiletpaper - Run As Slow As You Can. Additionally, he took pictures of Isha Ambani and wrote in captions, “Congratulations Isha Ambani on the launch of the best art exhibition India has ever seen", and "The biggest congratulations and thank you Isha Ambani. Literally, no one can do what you do."

Isha Ambani’s outfit at NMACC:

For the exhibition, Isha Ambani opted for an all-black maxi dress with a mini-length slip underneath, an open Mandarin-collar neckline, full sleeves with a billowy silhouette, floral lace embroidery, shimmering sequin embellishments, side slits, and relaxed fit.

Isha completed the look with statement rings, emerald and diamond drop earrings, and high heels. The final set of glam options included a side-parted sleek braided ponytail, feathery brows, soft eye shadow, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, bare lip colour, rouged cheeks, and highlighter.