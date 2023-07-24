Headlines

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 website www.cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 launched, registration begins today

Weather update: Heavy rainfall in these states; IMD issues red, orange alert for 4 days; check state-wise forecast

Meet Maine Pyar Kiya's Seema aka Pervien Dastur, actress turned air hostess who got replaced in Salman, Aamir's films

Gyanvapi case: ASI to perform scientific survey of mosque complex in Varanasi today

Isha Ambani spotted with Orry wearing all black maxi dress at Nita Ambani’s NMACC exhibition, viral pics

9 times Christopher Nolan inspired us with motivational quotes

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Isha Ambani spotted with Orry wearing all black maxi dress at Nita Ambani’s NMACC exhibition, viral pics

Isha Ambani joined in on the Toilet Paper Magazine exhibition launch at NMACC and posed for photos with Orhan Awatramani and Shloka Ambani's sister.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

Nita Ambani led-NMACC has an ongoing exhibition by Toiletpaper- Run As Slow As You Can. The pop-culture-inspired exhibit's launch was attended by a number of celebrities, and social media posted images of the event. Isha Ambani was pictured alongside curators Roya Sachs and Mafalda Millies as well as artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari on the NMACC's official Instagram account. 

Isha also socialized with Janhvi Kapoor's best friend, Orry, and Diya Mehta Jatia, sister of Shloka Mehta Ambani.

 

On Instagram, Orhan Awatramani posted images from the opening of the exhibition Toiletpaper - Run As Slow As You Can. Additionally, he took pictures of Isha Ambani and wrote in captions, “Congratulations Isha Ambani on the launch of the best art exhibition India has ever seen", and "The biggest congratulations and thank you Isha Ambani. Literally, no one can do what you do."

Isha Ambani’s outfit at NMACC:
For the exhibition, Isha Ambani opted for an all-black maxi dress with a mini-length slip underneath, an open Mandarin-collar neckline, full sleeves with a billowy silhouette, floral lace embroidery, shimmering sequin embellishments, side slits, and relaxed fit. 

Isha completed the look with statement rings, emerald and diamond drop earrings, and high heels. The final set of glam options included a side-parted sleek braided ponytail, feathery brows, soft eye shadow, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, bare lip colour, rouged cheeks, and highlighter.

