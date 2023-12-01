Headlines

Isha Ambani spotted giving 'boss lady' vibes at NMACC donning Rs 7.89 lakh Chanel jacket

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

Among the world's most prosperous businesswomen is Isha Ambani, daughter of richest man Mukesh Ambani. With her talent, she has made a name for herself in the business sector. In addition, Isha is a style icon who never misses an opportunity to dazzle the public with her glamorous fashion choices.

Reliance Retail's boss was recently spotted arriving at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre with an incredible look at the Pop: Fame, Love, and Power launch. The exhibition is a historic occasion that gathered prominent artwork from artists worldwide under one roof. At the event, Isha swayed everyone with her fashionable ensemble.

Isha Ambani was recently featured in a photo posted on the official NMACC Instagram account. Lawrence Van Hageh, the exhibition's curator, was also with Isha. The stunning woman gave off serious Barbie vibes when she wore off-white trousers and a jacket with a plaid pattern in shades of pink and white.

Isha looked stunning as she finished off her appearance with glossy lips, a dewy base, and flushed cheeks. She accessorised her appearance with open dresses, belly sandals, a delicate diamond ring, and an elegant set of diamond earrings.

Isha's jacket fits almost every occasion flawlessly. There are numerous ways to style it, such as dressing it like Isha Ambani or wearing it with a skirt. But since the jacket is made by a well-known brand, it can pinch a hole in anyone's wallet. It was reported that Isha's jacket is from the Chanel brand costs a substantial Rs. 7,89,203, as per Buyma.

