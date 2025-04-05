Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta wowed in elegant ethnic outfits at the Express Awards, serving major fashion inspiration.

The Ambani family once again turned heads with their stylish appearance at the Express Awards ceremony held in Mumbai. Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, known for their impeccable fashion sense, stepped out in stunning ethnic ensembles that struck the perfect balance between elegance and glamour.

Isha Ambani's look

Isha Ambani chose a sophisticated Indo-western outfit in rich green tones. Her ensemble featured a long teal jacket with full sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, and a centre slit that added flow and movement. The jacket was adorned with silver abstract embellishments that brought a subtle sparkle to the overall look. She paired it with a deep green shiny skirt, creating a stylish contrast while keeping the palette cohesive.

To complete her look, Isha wore matching high-heeled pumps and eye-catching emerald green drop earrings. Her makeup was minimal yet glam—nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks, and a nude lip. She kept her hair sleek and straight, parted down the middle, adding to the outfit’s modern appeal.

Shloka Mehta’s look

Shloka Mehta chose a more traditional route and looked regal in a classic black suit with intricate golden floral embroidery. The outfit featured a heavily embellished border at the hem, which added richness to the overall appearance. She paired it with matching pants and a black dupatta decorated with delicate embroidery and a golden border, draped gracefully over one shoulder.

For accessories, Shloka picked oversized diamond studs and elegant bracelets that added just the right amount of sparkle. Her makeup was soft and glowy, and her hair, styled in loose curls with a middle parting, framed her face beautifully.

A fashionable family moment

Also joining them at the event was Mukesh Ambani, who kept things classic with his elegant presence, complementing the stylish appearance of his daughter and daughter-in-law. Together, the trio made a statement that fashion truly runs in the family.

