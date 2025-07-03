Isha Ambani repeats her six-year-old Valentino dress at Serpentine Summer Party 2025; pics go viral

For the event, she donned a beautiful grey midi-length dress featuring a round neckline with a twist-knot, metallic embroidery, and an asymmetric hemline.

Ambani heiress Isha Ambani is synonymous with style, luxury, and fashion. She recently dazzled in a Valentino Fall 2011 Couture collection for the Serpentine Summer Party 2025 in London.

On June 24, Isha Ambani attended the Serpentine Pavilion, designed by Marina Tabassum, held at the Serpentine South Gallery in London, England.

Let's decode her outfit

For the event, she donned a beautiful grey midi-length dress featuring a round neckline with a twist-knot, metallic embroidery, and an asymmetric hemline.

Accessories and make-up

To accessorise her look, she wore diamond drop earrings, cocktail rings, a silver clutch, and strappy white heels. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down hairdo with a centre parting. For glam, she chose a dewy base, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, glossy brown lips, mascara and highlighter.

Interestingly, this was not the first time Isha had worn this Valentino dress. She had worn the same piece during Paris Fashion Week in 2019. Isha co-hosted the event alongside Michael R Bloomberg, Bettina Korek. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also attended the event in a Dior Pre-Fall 2025 Outfit.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, is currently serving as the executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. She has been married to Anand Piramal, the executive director of Piramal Enterprises Limited, since 2018. The couple welcomed their twins Aadiya and Krishna in December 2022.

