Isha Ambani's drastic transformation: How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter lose weight, reasons revealed

Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is slowly becoming one of the most influential and sought-after celebrities, especially for her fashion choices and beauty. Isha Ambani has gone through a major transformation in recent years just like her brother Anant Ambani.

There was a time when Isha Ambani gained a significant amount of weight but then managed to lose it all. Isha Ambani is often spotted at the gym, working out with a trainer. Her twin brother Akash Ambani also often accompanies her.

While specifics about Isha Ambani's diet are not clear, reports state that her vegetarian diet helped Isha Ambani lose a lot of her weight.

Isha Ambani is a Gujarati and follows a strict vegetarian diet. Isha Ambani also goes to the gym to maintain her fitness levels. Isha Ambani does a mix of weight training, yoga, and maintaining a good diet to maintain her weight loss.

A few years back, Anant Ambani also went through a dramatic weight loss transformation. According to the reports, Anant had lost 108 kilos naturally in just 18 months. For this, he used to exercise for 5-6 hours daily. It included a 21 km walk, yoga, weight training, functional training, and cardio.

Anant Ambani followed a zero-sugar, high-protein and low-fat, low-carb diet for weight loss. He was consuming 1200-1400 calories every day. He ate a simple diet consisting of a lot of vegetables and fruits.

According to reports, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani consulted doctors at a hospital in Los Angeles to chalk out a diet and workout routine for Anant Ambani.