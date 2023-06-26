Search icon
Isha Ambani's drastic transformation: How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter lose weight, reasons revealed

here was a time when Isha Ambani gained a significant amount of weight but then managed to lose it all. Isha Ambani is often spotted at the gym, working out with a trainer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is slowly becoming one of the most influential and sought-after celebrities, especially for her fashion choices and beauty. Isha Ambani has gone through a major transformation in recent years just like her brother Anant Ambani.

There was a time when Isha Ambani gained a significant amount of weight but then managed to lose it all. Isha Ambani is often spotted at the gym, working out with a trainer. Her twin brother Akash Ambani also often accompanies her. 

While specifics about Isha Ambani's diet are not clear, reports state that her vegetarian diet helped Isha Ambani lose a lot of her weight. 

Isha Ambani is a Gujarati and follows a strict vegetarian diet. Isha Ambani also goes to the gym to maintain her fitness levels. Isha Ambani does a mix of weight training, yoga, and maintaining a good diet to maintain her weight loss.

A few years back, Anant Ambani also went through a dramatic weight loss transformation. According to the reports, Anant had lost 108 kilos naturally in just 18 months. For this, he used to exercise for 5-6 hours daily. It included a 21 km walk, yoga, weight training, functional training, and cardio.

Anant Ambani followed a zero-sugar, high-protein and low-fat, low-carb diet for weight loss. He was consuming 1200-1400 calories every day. He ate a simple diet consisting of a lot of vegetables and fruits.

According to reports, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani consulted doctors at a hospital in Los Angeles to chalk out a diet and workout routine for Anant Ambani.

