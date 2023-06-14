Isha Ambani dons patola dress at Dhirubhai Ambani International school graduation ceremony, check out price

Isha Ambani, one of the most well-known figures in business, is effectively continuing her family's history. Isha is not only a brilliant businesswoman but also one of the most adored fashionistas in the world of glamour. She has excellent fashion taste and is frequently praised for her choice in attire.

Recently, she attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) 19th graduation ceremony with her husband, Anand Piramal, and her parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Isha looked lovely in a patola gown for the occasion.

According to one of the Ambani family's fan page, Isha Ambani's attire was constructed of a double ikkat weave saree that cost Rs. 1.30 lakhs. Isha looked stunning at the occasion with her open hair and light makeup.

She had been candid about the clothes she wears to work in an interview with Vogue. She said, “At work, I love wearing Indian clothes... cotton kurtas with block prints. I think it's one of the greatest things about being Indian—our clothes! I used to hate dressing up in business formals during my time in America. It was a nightmare to get into a blazer. It works well for slim bodies, but how do you wear a pencil skirt if you have a curvy body?”

Isha is a fashionista who constantly keeps her sense of style in check. Isha Ambani chose a pink-hued custom-made sharara outfit from the brand Lajjoo for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre as she warmly welcomed all of the attendees. Her clothing was decorated with beautiful needlework and golden threadwork. She accessorised it with diamond and emerald jewellery and a little bindi to give her look more impact.