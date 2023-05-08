Isha Ambani dons customised sharara set from Lajjoo at NMACC event, pays tribute to mom Nita Ambani

Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is known for her gorgeous fashion choices and the way she carries herself at events or social functions. Now, a new look of Isha Ambani is going viral, showing her stealing the limelight during the NMACC event.

Recently, Isha Ambani attended an event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. For the special occasion, Isha Ambani opted for a pink-hued custom-made sharara set from the brand Lajjoo. Isha Ambani also gave a welcome speech at the event.

As for her outfit, Isha Ambani's outfit had golden threadwork and intricate embroidery all over it. Isha Ambani donned her outfit with diamond and emerald jewelry and a bindi.

During the event, Isha Ambani took the opportunity to interact with everyone and thanked them for gracing the special occasion. Isha Ambani also spoke about the importance of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and called it a tribute to her mother, Nita Ambani's lifelong devotion to the arts.

Isha Ambani said, "All under one roof! Only at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Bringing this centre to life has been an absolute labour of love and joy. Named after my mother, the NMACC is a tribute to her lifelong devotion to the arts. As a trained classical dancer, the stage has always been my mother’s temple. But her love for the arts has transcended beyond medium or form. Over the years, I have seen her dedicate herself to reviving, preserving, and promoting traditional Indian arts and crafts."

Nita Ambani's home Antilia also reflects Nita Ambani's dedication to the arts.