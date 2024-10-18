At the event, Isha ditched the traditional gowns or dresses, opting instead for a playful yet chic look in a trendy checkered co-ord set.

Isha Ambani once again proved her status as a fashion icon at her sister-in-law Radhika Merchant’s glamorous 30th birthday bash. The celebration, held on October 16, was a star-studded affair, attended by the Ambani family and Bollywood A-listers like Suhana Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

At the event, Isha ditched the traditional gowns or dresses, opting instead for a playful yet chic look in a trendy checkered co-ord set. Her striking ensemble, designed by luxury brand Emilia Wickstead, featured a strapless denim bustier top and matching high-rise, wide-leg pants, both adorned with vibrant pink, red, and white checkered patterns. The co-ord set, with its bold yet polished aesthetic, added a fresh pop of colour to the star-studded evening.

The price of her outfit was as eye-catching as the look itself. The strapless bustier top costs Rs 1,33,554, while the high-rise, wide-leg pants are priced at Rs 1,43,724, bringing the total cost of Isha’s ensemble to a staggering Rs 2,77,278.

Isha kept her accessories minimal yet elegant, sporting pink hoop earrings and a heart-shaped bracelet. Her beauty look was on point as well, with a nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy nude lipstick. She left her hair loose, perfectly complementing the effortless yet sophisticated vibe of her outfit.