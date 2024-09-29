Twitter
Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

Where is Chandrayaan-3 ? Researchers suggest it may have landed on Moon's...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Lifestyle

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

With her Mughal miniature-inspired dress, stunning accessories, and soft glam look, Isha Ambani was a standout at the BOF 500 Gala.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris
Isha Ambani made a stunning appearance at the Business of Fashion (BOF) 500 Gala in Paris, looking like a modern-day princess. The 32-year-old entrepreneur wore a beautiful parrot green maxi dress by Giambattista Valli, which was fresh off the runway and inspired by 18th-century Mughal miniatures.

Styled by well-known stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, Isha’s look was both elegant and trendy. The dress was inspired by an 18th-century painting showing a figure in a Jaipur garden, dressed in lime green and surrounded by green parrots. Designer Giambattista Valli shared that this dress reflects his love for Mughal art and culture.

The bright parrot green color of the dress, along with its flowing design, perfectly captured the feel of summer. The dress featured pleats at the top, wide straps that turned into off-shoulder sleeves, and a satin bow at the waist, which gave it a lovely shape. The long skirt flowed down to her ankles, creating a soft look with every move.

 

 

To complete her outfit, Isha chose eye-catching accessories from famous jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. She wore purple diamond earrings that added a pop of color and carried a silver-embellished Chanel clutch. Her silver satin shoes, decorated with a bow and pearl details, added a touch of charm to her look.

Isha's makeup was simple yet beautiful, enhancing her natural features. She went for brown eye shadow, dark eyebrows, and long lashes, along with rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips. Her dewy skin looked fresh, and her long black hair was styled in soft waves with a side part.

With her Mughal miniature-inspired dress, stunning accessories, and soft glam look, Isha Ambani was a standout at the BOF 500 Gala. Her outfit not only celebrated her Indian heritage but also showcased a perfect blend of modern luxury and elegance.

