LIFESTYLE

Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...; husband Anand Piramal's gemstone-detailed shirt steals spotlight

Isha Ambani dazzled in a Rs 1.3 lakh red sequin outfit at her Jamnagar birthday bash, while husband Anand Piramal’s black outfit with red gemstone details perfectly complemented her look.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 09:44 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Isha Ambani celebrated her birthday in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in the most glamorous way possible. The grand celebration also marked the birthday of her twin brother, Akash Ambani. The star-studded yet private event was attended by close family and friends, creating an atmosphere filled with warmth and joy. The highlight of the evening was a breathtaking drone show that lit up the Jamnagar skies, making the night truly unforgettable.

For her special day, Isha looked stunning in a dazzling red sequin ensemble by the brand Venyx, available via Saloni. Her outfit featured the 'Camille Crop Top,' priced around Rs 38,994, and the matching 'Aidan Skirt,' worth about Rs 95,201. The sparkling scarlet look perfectly reflected the celebratory spirit of the occasion. Isha styled her outfit with diamond earrings, a statement ring and elegant red stilettos. Her beauty look included softly curled hair, winged eyeliner, long lashes, a hint of smoky eyeshadow and a subtle brown lip; a flawless combination of glam and grace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anand Piramal’s gemstone twist

Anand Piramal complemented his wife perfectly in an all-black outfit that radiated sophistication. He chose a crisp black shirt paired with straight-fit trousers, polished dress shoes and a sleek leather belt. A diamond-studded watch added a touch of opulence to his classic look.

What truly caught everyone’s attention, however, was the fine detailing on Anand’s shirt, it featured red gemstones that beautifully mirrored Isha’s outfit. The subtle coordination added an extra layer of charm, showcasing the couple’s impeccable fashion sense and attention to detail.

Together, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal made a striking appearance, embodying elegance, luxury and love. Their stylish celebration in Jamnagar was the perfect blend of family, fashion and festivity; truly a night to remember.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
