Isha Ambani borrowed Nita Ambani's diamond emerald necklace at opening of NMACC

Isha Ambani is a fashionista who consistently draws attention with her fashion choices. Her amazing ensembles, which range from gorgeous traditional garb to expensive designer gowns, speaks volumes about her style statements.

Isha Ambani was dressed in an Indo-Western ensemble from Anamika Khanna's racks for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Her attire included a long, brown-threadworked anarkali jacket over a cream-colored saree dress. Isha elevated her style with a diamond and emerald neckpiece, matching earrings, and open hair with minimal makeup.

We were drawn in by Isha Ambani's exquisite jewellery. Three enormous emeralds were there at the bottom of the beautiful diamond necklace. The necklace was the identical one Nita Ambani wore in 2016 to the nuptials of business tycoon Shashwat Goenka and Shivika Jhunjhunwala. Nita Ambani donned the similar diamond and emerald necklace while dressed in maroon coloured.



Isha Ambani has already re-created stunning looks with her mother Nita Ambani's jewellery. Isha lifted the bar for fashion when she attended her cousin Neha's wedding as a newlywed and chose an outstanding outfit. Isha chose a golden anarkali from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's racks of exquisite clothing. Her attire was embellished with sequins and floral prints, and a sequin dupatta completed the look nicely.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's family hosted their engagement celebration in January 2023. Everyone was amazed, nevertheless, by Isha Ambani's appearance. She wore an ivory-colored outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and she looked absolutely stunning. Her jewels, though, was the real show-stopper. For Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony, Isha re-wore her maang teeka and diamond and ruby jewellery. For her brother Akash Ambani's 2019 wedding to Shloka Mehta, she had previously dressed the same jewellery.